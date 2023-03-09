Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Ball Arena
The match will take place at Ball Arena, which is located in Colorado. The match is home to the nuggets, as well as being each of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche and the NLL's Colorado Mammoth, with a capacity of over 19,000 fans,
Injury Report: Nuggets
Collin Gillespie and Zeke Nnaji are Nuggets absentees out of the match, with Michael Porter Jr and Vlatko Cancar listed as day-to-day for the match.
Injury Report: Bulls
On the Bulls side Javonte Green and Lonzo Ball are the injured and out players for the match.
Western Conference
The Nuggets lead the Western Conference with 46 wins and 19 losses, ranking above the Grizzlies, 38-25, Kings, 38-26, Suns, 36-29, Warriors, 34-31, Timberwolves, 34-32, Mavericks 33-32, and Clippers, 34-33 on the season.
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Bulls
The Chicago Bulls on the other side comes with two wins and three losses in the last games they played. The sequence opened with victory on Sunday (26), over the Wizards, by 102 to 82. The loss came soon after, on Tuesday (28), by 104 to 98 to the Raptors. The new victory was over the Pistons, by 117 to 115. On Friday (3), the loss was by 125 to 104 to the Suns and, closing the sequence, the loss was by 125 to 122 to the Pacers.
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into the game with one loss and four straight wins in their last games. The loss was on Saturday (25), to the Grizzlies, by 112 to 94. Then began the winning streak, with the first coming on Monday (27), over the Clippers, by 134 to 124. The second victory was on Tuesday (28), by 133 to 112 over the Rockets. The third was on Saturday (4), by 113 to 97, over the Grizzlies and, closing the sequence, the victory was over the Raptors, by 118 to 113 on Monday (6).
