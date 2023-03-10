Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from FedExForum Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors match live on TV and online?
The match Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors?
This is the start time for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game on March 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 10)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 34-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 40 points.
Key player at Memphis Grizzlies
One of the most outstanding players in Memphis Grizzlies is Jaren Jackson Jr., the 23-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 26 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams met was on January 25, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 122 points against 120 of Memphis Grizzlies.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Steohen Curry with 34, while the player who scored the most points for Memphis Grizzlies in that game was Ja Morant with 29.
History Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as they have won four of the last five games, while Memphis Grizzlies have won one. In the total number of games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 595 points compared to 563 for Memphis Grizzlies.
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 66 games, they managed to win 34 and lose 32.
Golden State Warriors 123 - 105 Portland Trail Blazers
Golden State Warriors 115 - 91 Los Angeles Clippers
Golden State Warriors 108 - 99 New Orleans Pelicans
Los Angeles Lakers 113 - 105 Golden State Warriors
Oklahoma City Thunder 137 - 128 Golden State Warriors
Actuality - Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies has had a good performance in the actuality NBA season. After playing 64 games, they have won 38 and lost 26.
Memphis Grizzlies 121 - 109 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 99 - 113 Memphis Grizzlies
Denver Nuggets 113 - 97 Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Clippers 135 - 129 Memphis Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers 112 - 103 Memphis Grizzlies
The match will be played at the FedExForum Stadium
The match between Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will take place at the FedExForum Stadium in the city of Memphis (United States), this stadium is where the Memphis Grizzlies team plays its home games, it was built in 2004 and has a capacity for approximately 18,200 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
