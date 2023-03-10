Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Pistons player
Jaden Ivey, point guard. One of the youngest players on the Pistons roster, he has a big responsibility on his shoulders as he tries to help the team close the season in a positive way, the Pistons leading scorer of the season is not available and that is why now he will have to show his skills and give a worthy closing.
Watch out for this Hornets player
Terry Rozier, shooting guard. The loss of LaMelo Ball has been one of the worst news that the team has received this season, however Rozier has the talent to ensure that the losses do not affect the team, Hornets are in a complicated position, so the team must close the season in a decent way, the player averages: 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Terry Rozier HOW DO YOU DO@T_Rozzay3 | 📹 @HornetsOnBally— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 8, 2023
Pistons All-Star Team
Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic, Stewart.
Hornets all-star roster
Bridges, Hayward, Ball, Rozier, Oubre Jr.
Face to face
Last season Hornets and Pistons had a three-game series, the Charlotte team won the first two games and the Detroit team closed the series with a victory, for this season in a four-game series, Pistons in the first two games won and for the third game Hornets responded, this Thursday will close the series between the two teams that occupy the last places.
Pistons can't find their way
Detroit Pistons has been in charge of fighting for not being the last place in the East in recent seasons and it seems that it is not reaching, compared to that team that was feared in the NBA, today is the opposite, for Pistons fight for the championship seems mission impossible, the Detroit Pistons have a record of 15-51, with that record Detroit becomes the worst team in the NBA, it is practically a fact that they will spend their fourth consecutive season out of the Playoffs, the players that the team has are very talented and if they can put together a couple of very talented players, they could improve their numbers, the team has a streak of 9 consecutive defeats, the most recent one being against the Wiazrds in a duel that was defined by a touchdown.
Charlotte Hornets at the bottom again
Hornets does not have a great history in the NBA starting from the fact that it has no championships, Michael Jordan owner of the team since 2010 has not been able to give it the relevance that was expected and simply the team goes unnoticed, season after season, it is clear that the team needs to be equipped with great talent in all its lines, the arrival of the Play-In has given Hornets the possibility to play something more than just the regular season, the team has been able to qualify twice, The previous season was good for the simple fact of being in the tenth place and being in Play-In, but it was not really a team that could fight for the championship, currently the team is located in the 14th position with a record of 21-46, it is very difficult to think about a miracle, what remains for the team is to close the season with victories and plan the next one, Hornets just defeated Knicks in a great duel of 105-112 and with that ended a streak of 3 consecutive losses.
Duel in the lower East
The Eastern Conference stands out for having great teams and that makes the conference a very competitive one, but the 15 teams cannot all be good and some have to be left out in the standings, Hornets and Pistons occupy the last places in the conference and their hopes of qualifying for the Play-In are very small, the duel will be entertaining because of the quality of the players, however they have not had a good season.
