Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Jazz vs. Magic live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from the Amway Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Jazz vs. Magic online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic get here?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Lauri Markkanen, a must see player!
The Utah power forward is leading the team offensively as its best scorer and rebounder averaging 22.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Markkanen is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and with a good chance of being considered for the All-Star Game. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection to Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Malik Beasley is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching. The Finn has surprised this season, like his team, and is attracting the spotlight of the press.
How does the Jazz arrive?
The Utah team arrives at a great moment by ranking first in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 4 losses. The Jazz put an end to Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's tenures on the team, causing the press to keep mentioning that the Jazz would be a basement team. However, Will Hardy was appointed as the team's coach and managed to put together a team with players with few spotlights but great potential. During free agency, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Jared Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynik arrived, all stemming from the departures of Gobert and Michell. The team also brought in some interesting youngsters to further their training such as Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter and Ochai Agbaji. Utah's future looks very exciting, but its present is turning out to be even more surprising. The goal of the team is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and continue surprising everyone in the NBA and winning against very strong teams. With these results, the Jazz have questioned their ability to win the championship and we will see what they are capable of.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at 7:00 p.m.