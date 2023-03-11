Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. One of the best Lakers players, injuries have not stopped chasing him since last season, but when Davis can be healthy his numbers are very good, now with James' injury, Davis is having great duels in which he has excelled, his numbers on the season are: 26.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Watch out for this Raptors player
Pascal Siakam, power forward. The experienced player is one of the best Raptors players, a clear example is that last season he was a key player for the team to be in the playoffs and even though they were eliminated in the first round, Raptors gave something to talk about, now the team expects to be in Play-In, the player averages: 24.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists.
RAPS WIN! pic.twitter.com/o6aYNxtOGJ— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 5, 2023
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Raptors all-star roster
VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam.
Face to face
Last season Lakers and Raptors, being from different conferences, played a brief two-game series, the first ended in favor of Toronto, while for the second duel they had to go to overtime to confirm the victory of Lakers, for this season they are also in a two-game series and the first was for Raptors, so this Friday in addition to their place in the table they play the series.
Los Angeles Lakers climb up the rankings
Lakers seems to have already found the optimal level to add victories and now is placed in Play-In positions, the level of demand that this team has is very high, season after season and the beginning of this one was being a great disappointment, the team was not able to string together a good winning streak and that kept them out of the standings, the team's roster was practically the same that recently won the NBA championship, but simply on the court there was no good performance, Injuries have been another headache for the team, since last season has haunted several players and this season has been no exception, specifically with James and Davis who have missed several games due to injury, currently the team is in ninth place in the West with a record of 32-34, their last two wins have allowed them to enter the Play-In and now they want to extend that streak to improve their position.
Raptors in dramatic improvement
Toronto Raptors is rebounding important positions in the season and already has a spot in the Play-In, it is not surprising that the team has a reaction like this, since the team knows what it is to compete at the highest level, as it did in 2019 when they lifted the NBA championship, since that moment the team has been constant in the Playoffs, except for one occasion when the team had to reassemble after so many changes, Raptors comes from a season where they qualified directly to the Playoffs, for this season Toronto had a bad start to the season and currently look like a different team, Raptors with a record of 32-35 is managing to have the ninth position, their place is not yet secured and it is because of the two consecutive defeats they have had, being against Clippers the most recent, against Lakers they will have a complicated duel and a loss could move things at the bottom.
The great comeback duel
Near the end of the regular season, Raptors and Lakers are having a surprising reaction and are making room for the Play-In, at this time of the season is when the victories are more necessary and each one brings you closer to the goal, the duel will face two teams that have gone through a similar season and will seek a victory that strengthens them to stay in the fight.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.