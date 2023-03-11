San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Nuggets lineup
For his part, Malone may line up with the following eleven to face the. Spurs. Porter, Gordon, Jokic, Murray and Caldwell-Pope. Cancar, Guillespie and Nnaji will be absent for this game.
Possible Spurs lineup
Popovich may line up the following eleven to face Denver. Johnson, Bates-Diop, Bassey, Vassell and Branham. Birch, Primo and Sochan will be absent for this game against the Nuggets. McDermott is doubtful for this game.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets of 10th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM,
Bolivia: 10:00 PM.
Brasil: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 10:00 PM.
Colombia: 8:00 PM.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM.
USA (ET): 8:00 PM.
Spain: 2:00 AM,
Mexico: 7:00 PM.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM.
Peru: 10:00 PM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Venezuela: 9:00 PM.
Spurs vs Denver
Where to watch
The game between San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets can be seen on the NBA channel and Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last five games
Denver has won more times in these last five games but the record is very close. The Nuggets have won three of their last five games against the Spurs. The last time they played each other they won by six points, 109-115. The last time they played in Denver they came back to win the Nuggets by 25 points.
Nuggets qualification
On the other hand, Denver wants to continue the dynamic harvested throughout the season to continue leading the NBA Western Conference with a difference of eight wins over the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies. Denver is in first place with 46 wins, eight points behind the second-place team. As visitors, they have 16 wins out of 31 games, placing them as the second best home team, momentarily, of the NBA Regular Season.
Spurs standings
As for the home side, the Spurs are in second-to-last place with 16 wins and 49 losses. They are one win behind the last classified team, which limits the Houston Rockets with 15 wins. It is already very difficult for them to qualify for the next round. At the moment, at home, they have ten wins out of a possible 32.
Denver's last game
Denver suffered a defeat at the Ball Arena. Chicago Bulls managed to defeat the Western Conference leader by 21 points. The visitors started the game well with a four-point difference in the first quarter. In the first half, the Nuggets were leading by one point at halftime but in the last two quarters the team weakened and could not keep up with the Bulls who started to fly down the court under the command of Lavigne, who had 29 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Spurs' last match
San Antonio Spurs lost at the Toyota Center by a very hard and convincing result between two teams that are at the bottom of the standings, Spurs last and Houston second to last. The difference was more than thirty points, 142-110. The first quarter was very uneven. The Rockets came into the game better and in the first twelve minutes had a fourteen point difference. In the second quarter, the Spurs cut four points but could not get into the game because in the last two quarters the visitors were far superior. Finally, Houston won an important game to gain confidence for the rest of the season.
