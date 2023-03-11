Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets live, as well as the latest information from Target Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets match live on TV and online?
The match Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets game on March 10, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 11)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23100 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 11)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 23100 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Brooklyn Nets
One of the players to watch out for in Brooklyn Nets is Mikal Bridges, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player for Minnesota Timberwolves
One of the most outstanding players in Minnesota Timberwolves is Anthony Edwards, the 21-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 32 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 14, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 preseason, where Brooklyn Nets managed to win by a score of 112 points against 102 of Minnesota Timberwolves.
The player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Kyrie Irving with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was D'Angelo Russell with 17.
The player who scored the most points for Brooklyn Nets in that game was Kyrie Irving with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Minnesota Timberwolves in that game was D'Angelo Russell with 17.
History Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Brooklyn Nets, as of the last five games they have won four, while Minnesota Timberwolves has won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Brooklyn Nets who has scored 601 points compared to 478 for Minnesota Timberwolves.
Actuality - Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets has been having a regular performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 66 games, they have won 37 and lost 29.
New York Knicks 142 - 118 Brooklyn Nets
- Last five games
New York Knicks 142 - 118 Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics 105 - 115 Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets 102 - 86 Charlotte Hornets
Houston Rockets 96 - 118 Brooklyn Nets
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 113 Brooklyn Nets
Actuality - Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves has had a regular performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 66 games, they have won 37 and lost 29.
Golden State Warriors 109 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 109 - 104 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers 101 - 108 Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Lakers 102 - 110 Minnesota Timberwolves
Sacramento Kings 134 - 138 Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves 94 - 117 Philadelphia 76ers
The match will be played at the Target Center Stadium
The match between Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets will take place at Target Center Stadium in the city of Minneapolis (United States), the stadium is where the Minnesota Timberwolves team plays its home games, was built in 1990 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.