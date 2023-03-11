New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA
Image: VAVEL Brazil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM31 minutes ago

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM36 minutes ago

What time is New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers of 11th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 4 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 4 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 3 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 4 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 5 pm: NBA League Pass

9:50 AM41 minutes ago
Photo: New York Knicks
Photo: New York Knicks
9:45 AMan hour ago

Probable Knicks lineup

RJ Barrett

Randle

Robinson

Grimes

Jalen Brunson

9:40 AMan hour ago

Knicks' situation

Joe Mazzulla does not have any missing players.
9:35 AMan hour ago
Photo: Los Angeles Clippers
Photo: Los Angeles Clippers
9:30 AMan hour ago

Probable Clippers lineup

Kawhi Leonard

Marcus Morris

Zubac

Paul George

Westbrook

9:25 AMan hour ago

Clippers' situation

Norman Powell has suffered a shoulder injury and ends up being Tyronn Lue's only loss.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Knicks

The New York Knicks are in fifth place, inside the playoff qualification zone, and are also coming from two losses. In 68 games played, the Knicks accumulate 39 wins and 29 losses in the Eastern Conference.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a two-game winning streak and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. In 68 games, the Clippers also have 35 duels won and have lost 33 other times.
9:10 AMan hour ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

9:05 AMan hour ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

9:00 AM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

8:55 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers live this Saturday (11), at the Crypto.com Arena at 4 pm ET, for the NBA.
8:50 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA