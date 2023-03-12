Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Background Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets
The series has been even in the most recent five meetings with three wins and two ties, with Houston winning the most recent game at home.
Houston Rockets 133-118 Chicago Bulls, season 2022
Houston Rockets 118-133 Chicago Bulls, 2021 season
Chicago Bulls 113-118 Houston Rockets, 2021 season
Chicago Bulls 120-100 Houston Rockets, 2021 season
Houston Rockets 120-125 Chicago Bulls, season 2022
Key player Houston Rockets
In his second season and despite the collective results have not been as expected, Jalen Green has had a significant growth, especially with the average points per game as he went from 17.3 to 21.7 and has been one of the best scorers in recent games.
Key player Chicago Bulls
It is not his best season in points or shooting percentage, but it is one of the best in terms of minutes played, and the best of all with the Bulls by averaging 36, so Zach LaVine will be the element to follow this afternoon with the mission to get this win.
Last lineup Houston Rockets
1 Jabari Smith Jr, small forward; 6 Kenyon Smith Jr, small forward; 28 Alperen Sengun, center; 4 Jalen Green, point guard; 3 Kevin Porter Jr, point guard.
Last lineup Chicago Bulls
11 DeMar DeRozan, small forward; 6 Alex Caruso, small forward; 9 Nikola Vucevic, center; 9 Zach LaVine, point guard; 21 Patrick Beverley, point guard.
Houston Rockets: improving at the buzzer
The Houston Rockets are last in the NBA's Western Conference with less than 18 wins and very little chance of making the Playoffs, so they need to finish strong and take advantage of their home games, especially against a team that is not in the top 10.
Chicago Bulls: tighten the pace
The Chicago Bulls have once again been a very changeable team this season, because just as they can give a great game against the best, the next they can lose it against one of the bottom teams; despite this, they are only a couple of games away from the Play-in zone and will have to tighten their pace to be able to think about getting into the Play-in and save themselves from having a tournament to forget.
The Kick-off
The Chicago Bulls vs Houston Rockets match will be played at the Toyota Center, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
