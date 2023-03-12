Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 3:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns
Although they have been tight results, the Phoenix Suns have been dominant in the most recent five games with a record of four wins to just one loss.
Sacramento Kings 109-120 Phoenix Suns, 2023 season
Phoenix Suns 122-117 Sacramento Kings, 2022 season
Sacramento Kings 116-109 Phoenix Suns, 2022 season
Phoenix Suns 127-124 Sacramento Kings, season 2021 (overtime)
Phoenix Suns 109-104 Sacramento Kings, 2022 season
Key player Suns
Team he plays with, team he shines with and once he's back to full strength, Kevin Durant is a man capable of tipping the scales in their favor and making the difference needed to pull out the win, making him the one to watch for this Saturday's clash.
Key player Sacramento Kings
His arrival since last season has given solidification to the defense, being a man who plays almost three periods and also contributes from time to time with important things to the offense, so Domantas Sabonis will be the element to follow for this Saturday.
Last lineup Phoenix Suns
35 Kevin Durant, small forward; 2 Josh Okogie, small forward ; 22 DeAndre Ayton, center ; 1 Devin Booker, point guard; 3 Chris Paul, point guard.
Last lineup Sacramento Kings
13 Keegan Murray, small forward; 40 Harrison Barnes, small forward; 10 Domantas Sabonis, center; 9 Kevin Huerter, point guard; 15 Davion Mitchell, point guard.
Phoenix Suns: prove why they are favorites
The Phoenix Suns after the arrival of Kevin Durant have become one of the main favorites to make it to the Grand Final and, against a team that is better placed than them, they will look to defeat them to give a blow of authority on the table.
Sacramento Kings: show the power
The Sacramento Kings have had a great season by placing themselves in the top positions in the NBA's Western Conference, so they will be looking to give a blow of authority against one of the contenders and show what they are made of heading into the final stretch of the campaign.
The Kick-off
The Sacramento Kings vs Phoenix Suns match will be played at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
