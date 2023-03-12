Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics?
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game on March 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 12)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Boston Celtics
One of the players to watch out for in Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player at Atlanta Hawks
One of the most outstanding players in Atlanta Hawks is T, the 29 years old player born in the United States comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 39 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 16, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Boston Celtics managed to win by a score of 126 points against 101 of Atlanta Hawks.
The player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jaylen Brown with 22, while the player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 27.
History Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Boston Celtics, as of the last five games they have won three, while Atlanta Hawks have won two, in the total of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Boston Celtics who have scored 595 points against 563 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics have been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 67 games, they have won 46 and lost 21.
Boston Celtics 117 - 113 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks has had an acceptable performance in the current NBA season. After playing 66 games, they have won 33 and lost 33.
Atlanta Hawks 116 - 119 Washington Wizards
The match will be played at the State Farm Arena Stadium
The match between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will take place at the State Farm Arena Stadium in the city of Atlanta (United States), this stadium is where the Atlanta Hawks team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 20,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
