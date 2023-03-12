Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena Stadium.
This is the start time for the Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics game on March 11, 2023
Key player at Boston Celtics

One of the players to watch out for in Boston Celtics is Jayson Tatum, the 25-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 30 points.
Key player at Atlanta Hawks

One of the most outstanding players in Atlanta Hawks is T, the 29 years old player born in the United States comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 39 points.
Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 16, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Boston Celtics managed to win by a score of 126 points against 101 of Atlanta Hawks.
The player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jaylen Brown with 22, while the player who scored the most points for Atlanta Hawks in that game was Trae Young with 27.
History Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Boston Celtics, as of the last five games they have won three, while Atlanta Hawks have won two, in the total of meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Boston Celtics who have scored 595 points against 563 of Atlanta Hawks.
Actuality - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics have been performing well in the 2022-2023 NBA season. After playing 67 games, they have won 46 and lost 21.
  • Last five games

Boston Celtics 117 - 113 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 105 - 115 Brooklyn Nets 
Boston Celtics 129 - 131 New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers 118 - 114 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 115 - 93 Portland Trail Blazers

Actuality - Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks has had an acceptable performance in the current NBA season. After playing 66 games, they have won 33 and lost 33.
  • Last five games

Atlanta Hawks 116 - 119 Washington Wizards
Atlanta Hawks 129 - 111 Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat 117 - 109 Atlanta Hawks
Miami Heat 130 - 128 Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards 120 - 122 Atlanta Hawks

The match will be played at the State Farm Arena Stadium

The match between Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics will take place at the State Farm Arena Stadium in the city of Atlanta (United States), this stadium is where the Atlanta Hawks team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 20,300 spectators.
