Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers of March 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers
Despite the difference in records, the Wizards have taken a clear dominance in the most recent five meetings with a record of four wins to just one loss.
Philadelphia 76ers 111-116 Washington Wizards, season 2022
Washington Wizards 121-111 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 118-111 Washington Wizards, season 2022
Washington Wizards 106-103 Philadelphia 76ers, season 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 98-117 Washington Wizards, season 2022
Key player Philadelphia 76ers
One of the most consistent players with the team in recent years is Joel Embiid, who continues to be a fundamental factor in making a difference on the court and after a very good week, he will be the player to keep an eye on.
Key player Washington Wizards
After being in several teams, Beal starting his career in 2015 with the Knicks and then three years with the Mavericks, the best performance in terms of points and minutes average is having this contest with Washington, as he averages 32.8 minutes and 22.9 points per game and is the element to follow for this Sunday.
Last lineup Philadelphia 76ers
12 Tobias Harris, forward; 17 P.J. Tucker, forward; 21 Joel Embiid, center; 8 De'Anthony Melton, point guard; 0 Tyrese Maxey, point guard.
Last lineup Washington Wizards
21 Daniel Gafford, center; 6 Kristaps Porzingis, power forward; 3 Bradley Beal, guard; 33 Kyle Kuzma, forward; 55 Delon Wright, point guard.
Philadelphia 76ers: Don't fall behind at the top
The Philadelphia 76ers need to win at home against an opponent that is not in the top 8, because they cannot afford to get away from teams like Bucks and Celtics that are at the top, where the fight is very close and one game could be the difference in the final stretch to decide the leader.
Washington Wizards: stay in Play-in zone
After the double game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards will have a complicated visit this Sunday against one of the teams that are playing better, but with the need to win in order to stay in the Play-in zone for the final stretch of the season.
The Kick-off
The Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers match will be played at the Welss Fargo Center, in Philadelphia, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.