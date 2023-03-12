Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Warriors possible lineup
For his part, Kerr may line up the following quintet to face Milwaukee. DiVicenzo, Thompson, Green, Poole and Curry. Payton, Rollins and Wiggins will be absent for this game against the Bucks. Kuminga is doubtful for this game.
Possible lineup for the Bucks
Budenholzer may line up the following eleven to face Warriors. Middleton, Portis, Lopez, Allen and Holiday. Antetokounmpo, Dragic and Matthews will be absent for this matchup against the Warriors.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors of 12th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM,
Bolivia: 10:30 PM.
Brasil: 10:30 PM.
Chile: 10:30 PM.
Colombia: 8:30 PM.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM.
USA (ET): 8:30 PM.
Spain: 2:30 AM,
México: 7:30 PM.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM.
Peru: 10:30 PM.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM.
Venezuela: 9:30 PM.
Where to watch
The Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors game can be seen on the NBA Network and ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last five games
Milwaukee has won more times in these last five games but the record is very close. The Bucks have won three of their last five games against the Warriors. The last time they played each other they won by 17 points, 128-111.
Warriors standings
On the other hand, the Warriors are in seventh place with 34 wins and 33 losses. They are one win away from the Mavericks to enter the playoffs to advance to the final rounds of the NBA. At home, they have won 27 of 34 games, placing them as the third best home team, momentarily, of the NBA Regular Season.
Bucks standings
As for the home side, the Bucks are in first place with 48 wins and 18 losses. They are two wins behind the second-placed Boston Celtics. At the moment, as visitors, they have 20 wins out of a possible 32, being the second best visitor of the NBA Regular Season.
Warriors last game
The Warriors suffered a loss at the FedEX Forum. Memphis managed to defeat Golden to continue their winning streak by 21 points. The visitors lost by twenty points in the first quarter, which was vital to the outcome of the game. In the first half, the Grizzlies led by 18 points at the break. In the third period, the visitors cut twelve points but in the last quarter they fell again and lost by 21 points.
Last Bucks game
Milwaukee Bucks won at Fiserv Forum by a difference of five points against a Brooklyn Nets that arrived with many casualties. The difference was five points, 118-113. The first quarter was very uneven and was the one that marked the outcome of the game, as the 17-point difference in the first twelve minutes caused the Nets to be behind throughout the game. Portis was the best of the Bucks scoring 28 points, 13 rebounds and two assists. Finally, Milwaukee won an important game to continue its three-game winning streak.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors this Saturday, March 11 at 2:30 Spanish time. The game corresponds to the NBA match day. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.