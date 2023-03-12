Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons of March 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Indiana Pacers latest lineup
The last five of Indiana Pacers:
Jalen Smith, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton, and Buddy Hield.
Detroit Pistons latest lineup
Detroit Pistons Ultimate Quintet:
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Stewart.
Indiana Pacers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Tyrese Haliburton (#0), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Myles Turner (#33) who this season has managed to average 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Buddy Hield (#24) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his third year in the league, he has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Indiana Pacers in the tournament
The Indiana Pacers had a bad start to the season, with 30 games won and 37 lost, they established themselves in twelfth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 9 against the Houston Rockets, where the Indiana Pacers won 134-125 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Detroit Pistons Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Bojan Bogdanovic (#44), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the center Isaiah Stewart (#28) who this season has managed to average 11.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Cade Cunningham (#2) will be key to assisting, last season was his Rookie year and this season he has averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6 assists.
Detroit Pistons in the tournament
The Detroit Pistons started the tournament very badly by losing most of their games of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes in the eastern conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 15 wins and 52 losses, they are in fifteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 9 against the Charlotte Hornets, where the Detroit Pistons lost 113-103 at Little Caesars Arena, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Little Caesars Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It cost 732 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 2017 and it has a capacity of 20,491 spectators.