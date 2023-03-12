San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Thunder live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Paycom Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Spurs vs Thunder online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21 hours on NBATV
Spain: 02 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. The loss of Dejounte Murray was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Shai GIlgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team offensively as its top scorer and rebounder averaging 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Sahi is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the good moment of the team so that the team is fighting to get away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, currently ranked as the third leading scorer this season behind only Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection to Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is paying off for a team that is under-reflected but worth watching.
How does the Thunder get here?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a moment of reconstruction by being located in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 9 wins and 13 losses. The Thunder took pick #2 in the NBA with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the new jewels of the team, however he failed to debut and will miss the entire season. During free agency the team did not have many options to strengthen the team and they had to settle for renewing players like Mike Muscala, Kenrich Willias, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort, added to this the team recovered Josh Giddey after being out since the end of last season due to injury. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's objective is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show an improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Paycom Center located in Oklahoma City will host this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Paycom Center, at 7:00 p.m.