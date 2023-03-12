Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA
Image: Pelicans 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans PelicansLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans match.
1:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans PelicansLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Trail Blazers vs Pelicans live on TV, your options is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:50 PMan hour ago

Smoothie King Center

The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center, which is located in New Orleans and has a capacity of 18,500 fans, being home only to the New Orleans Pelicans.
1:45 PMan hour ago

Injury Report: Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers on the other side will be without the injured Justise Winslow, Ibou Badji and Ryan Arcidiacono, as well as Damian Lillard listed as day-to-day.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Injury Report: Pelicans

The Pelicans will be without the injured EJ Liddell, Larry Nance Jr, Jose Alvarado, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
1:35 PMan hour ago

Western Conference - Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are in 13th position in the Western Conference, with 31 wins and 36 losses, above only the Spurs, with 17-49 and the Rockets, 15-51, as well as being below the Thunder, 31-35 and just below the Pelicans.
1:30 PMan hour ago

Western Conference - Pelicans

The Pelicans are in 11th position, with 32 wins and 34 losses, being below the Jazz, 33-35, the Lakers, 33-34, the Timberwolves, 34-34, the Warriors, 34-33, as well as the Mavericks, Clippers, 36-33 and Suns, 37-29.
1:25 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game with two wins and three losses. The sequence began with defeat on Friday (3), to the Hawks, by 129 to 111. On Sunday (5), the victory came over the Magic, by 122 to 119. On Monday (6), the new victory was over the Pistons, by 110 to 104. On Wednesday (8), by 115 to 93 the loss was to the Celtics and on Friday (10) the loss was by 120 to 119 to the 76ers.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans come into this game with two wins and three losses in their last games. On Thursday (2) the victory was over the Trail Blazers, by 121 to 110. The loss came soon after on Saturday (4), by 108-99, to the Warriors. The loss was on Tuesday (7), by 123 to 108, to the Kings. The victory came again on Wednesday (8), by 113 to 106, against the Mavericks. Finally, the new loss was to the Thunder, by 110 to 96 last Saturday (11).

1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers x New Orleans Pelicans Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA