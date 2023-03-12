Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Spectrum Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player on the Charlotte Hornets.
Terry Rozier is averaging 21.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season 2022-23. The 28-year-old guard contributed 22 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the last game and was second on the team in scoring, but it was not enough to prevent his team's loss to the Utah Jazz.
Watch out for this player on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Donovan Mitchell is the eighth with the best average of points this season with 27.7 points per game. He also has 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The 26-year-old guard was the best of his team in the most recent game with 42 points, three rebounds and four assists, but could not avoid the loss against the Miami Heat.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
They lost their most recent home game 111-119 to the Utah Jazz. They have won just two of their last six games and are second to last in the Eastern Conference with 22 wins and 47 losses, while last in the Southeast Division.
How are the Cleveland Cavaliers coming along?
They just lost against the Miami Heat in their last game by 119-115 cutting a streak of three consecutive victories. Right now they are fourth in the Eastern Conference, that is to say they are in Playoff positions with a balance of 42 wins and 27 losses and second in the Central Division.
Background
This is the first time that Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets will face each other in 2023. Their last meeting was in November 2022 and was decided after two overtimes played in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers by 132-122 Charlotte Hornets. Of the last four duels, two victories for each of them
Venue: The game will be played at the Spectrum Center, located in Charlotte, which opened in October 2005 and has a capacity of 20,200 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets will meet in the 2022-23 NBA regular season game and for both teams it will be the 70th game of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.