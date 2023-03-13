New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers of March 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA league pass.
New York Knicks latest lineup
New York Knicks Ultimate Five:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and Jalen Brunson.
Los Angeles Lakers latest lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who this season has managed to average 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to assisting, he had a good tournament last season, he started this season well by averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York Knicks had a good start to the regular season, with 39 wins and 29 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 9 against the Sacramento Kings, where the Knicks lost 122-117 at the Golden 1 Center and that way they got another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard D'Angelo Russell (#1) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his seventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very well, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a good start in the 2022-2023 season, with 33 wins and 34 losses, they are in ninth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. Their last game was on March 10 against the Toronto Raptors, where the Los Angeles Lakers lost 122-112 at Crypto.com Arena, clinching another tournament victory. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, it is located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.