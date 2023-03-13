Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks of March 13th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Memphis Grizzlies latest lineup
The Memphis Grizzlies Ultimate Five:
Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Xavier Tillman, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Dallas Mavericks latest lineup
The last quintet of Dallas Mavericks:
Jaden Hardy, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Desmond Bane (#22), he is considered the best player on the team and this season is his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is guard Dillon Brooks (#24) who has managed to average 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game this season. He is the second most important player on the team and we must keep an eye on him. Finally, center Jaren Jackson Jr. (#13) will be key for defense and for rebounding, averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists this season.
Memphis Grizzlies in the tournament
The Memphis Grizzlies had a good start to the 2022-2023 season, with 40 wins and 26 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they lost in the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can compete to be the NBA champions. Their last game was on March 11 against the Dallas Mavericks, where the Memphis Grizzlies won 112-108 at FedExForum to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Luka Doncic (#77), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Christian Wood (#35) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 34 wins and 34 losses, they are in eighth position in the Western Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 11 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 112-108 at the Toyota Center, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it is the home of the Dallas Mavericks, it cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.