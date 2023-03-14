Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Score
How to watch Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: NBA Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option
Latest games between Warriors vs Suns
October 25th: Warriors 105 x 134 Suns
November 17th: Warriors 119 x 130 Suns
January 11th: Suns 125 x 113 Warriors
Warriors probable starting five
Coach: Steve Kerr
Suns probable line-up
Coach: Monty Williams
Suns injury report
Landry Shamet (foot) is also out for the game, and will be re-evaluated in one week.
Warriors Injury report
The rookie Ryan Rollins's season got to an end after injury and surgery in the right foot.
Gary Payton II (core muscle injury) will be re-evaluated soon.
Jonathan Kuminga (sprained right ankle) is questionable for the game
Suns in the standings
In the latest game, the Kevin Durant and Chris Paul team lost to the Sacramento Kings at home by 128 to 119, also on last saturday (11)
Warriors in the standings
Golden State comes from a big victory against the East leader Milwaukee Bucks, also at home, last Saturday March 11th, by 125 to 116 on overtime.
The match will be played at the Chase Center
The home team has 28 victories and seven defeats there so far in the season (but only 7-26 on the road), while the Suns have a 15-19 performance as visitors.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!
Tonight, the Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns for the 2022/23 NBA Regular Season