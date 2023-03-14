Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: NBA

5:00 PM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Score

The game is scheduled to begin at 10pm (ET). Do not miss a detail of the match Warriors - Suns live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
4:55 PM44 minutes ago

How to watch Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns live on TV, your option is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: NBA Game Pass.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option

4:50 PMan hour ago

Latest games between Warriors vs Suns

The two teams met already three times this season, and Golden State has yet to win one, even playing two times at hoke until now.

October 25th: Warriors 105 x 134 Suns

November 17th: Warriors 119 x 130 Suns

January 11th: Suns 125 x 113 Warriors

4:45 PMan hour ago

Warriors probable starting five

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Donte DiVincenzo, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

Coach: Steve Kerr

4:40 PMan hour ago

Suns probable line-up

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton

Coach: Monty Williams

4:35 PMan hour ago

Suns injury report

One the team's and the league's biggest star, Kevin Durant got an ankle injury recently and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Landry Shamet (foot) is also out for the game, and will be re-evaluated in one week.

4:30 PMan hour ago

Warriors Injury report

Andrew Wiggins, with personal issues, is the main setback roster wize. He has no timetable to return.

The rookie Ryan Rollins's season got to an end after injury and surgery in the right foot.

Gary Payton II (core muscle injury) will be re-evaluated soon.

Jonathan Kuminga (sprained right ankle) is questionable for the game

4:25 PMan hour ago

Suns in the standings

The current NBA runner-ups are two positions ahead of their opponents tonight, in the same conference. Their campaign is 37-30 right now.

In the latest game, the Kevin Durant and Chris Paul team lost to the Sacramento Kings at home by 128 to 119, also on last saturday (11)

4:20 PMan hour ago

Warriors in the standings

The Warriors have 35 victories and 33 defeats until now. They currently occupy the 6th position in the Western Conference, the last one within the zone that offers direct spot in the playoffs, with no play-in.

Golden State comes from a big victory against the East leader Milwaukee Bucks, also at home, last Saturday March 11th, by 125 to 116 on overtime.

4:15 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns match will be played at the Chase Center, in San Francisco, California,  with capacity for 18,064 people.

The home team has 28 victories and seven defeats there so far in the season (but only 7-26 on the road), while the Suns have a 15-19 performance as visitors.

4:10 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns for the 2022/23 NBA Regular Season

