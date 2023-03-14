Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors
In a few moments we will share with you the Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors live starting lineups, as well as the latest information coming out of Denver. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL.h in NBA live online live streaming.
Possible Raptors lineup
Raptors could field the following starting five to face Denver Nuggets. The possible Toronto Raptors lineup could be as follows: Anunoby, Siakam, Poeltl, Barnes and VanVleet. The locals will have the following absences: Bamba and James.
Possible Nuggets lineup
For his part, Malone may line up with the following lineup to face the Raptors. Porter, Gordon, Jokic, Murray and Caldwell-Pope. Cancar, Guillespie and Nnaji will be out for this game.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors of 14th Match 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM,
Argentina: 8:30 PM,
Bolivia: 8:30 PM.
Brasil: 8:30 PM.
Chile: 8:30 PM.
Colombia: 6:30 PM.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM.
USA (ET): 7:30 PM.
Spain: 12:30 AM,
Mexico: 5:30 PM.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM.
Peru: 8:30 PM.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM.
Venezuela: 7:30 PM.
Where to watch
The Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors game can be seen on the NBA channel and on ESPN. In addition, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
Last five games
In these last five games, the Nuggets have one more win than the Raptors, 3-2. The last meeting was won by Denver at their stadium in a very fair game where they won by five points, 118-113. Of course, the last time they played in Toronto the visiting team also came out on top in another hard-fought game, winning by a difference of one point, 109-110.
Raptors standings
On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors are in the ninth position, within the playoffs and a place in the final round. Toronto Raptors have 32 wins and 36 losses. At home, they have 20 wins out of 33 games, being the fourth best home team in the Eastern Conference.
Nuggets standings
As for the visitors, the Denver Nuggets are in first place with 46 wins and 22 losses. At the moment, as visitors, they have 16 wins out of a possible 32. This victory makes the team distance itself from its rivals in the standings.
Photo
Toronto's last game
Toronto Raptors lost their last game at Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) to Los Angeles Lakers. The result of the game was 122 - 112 in favor of the home team. The first quarter was won by the visiting team by four points and they came back in the second quarter for the Los Angeles Lakers to win the first half of the game. The third quarter was decisive, as the Toronto Raptors went back in front where they settled the game in the last set to leave the victory to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Last game of the Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets lost their last game at Ball Arena (Denver) to Brooklyn Nets by two points. The score of the game was 120 - 122 in favor of the visitors. The first quarter ended with the rivals' stalemate. In the next quarter the locals took an eight-point lead. In the third quarter the visitors came back with enough advantage to win the game, despite losing the last quarter by nine points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors this Tuesday, March 14 at 00:30 Spanish time. The game corresponds to a new day of the NBA Regular Season. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.