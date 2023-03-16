Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The young addition of Timberwolves in the 2020 Draft is paying off and is giving the team the possibility of fighting in the Playoff, although his team is not considered one of the best, they can give the surprise, his numbers this season are: 24.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, this player is important for the present and future of the franchise.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, small forward. With only 24 years old this player is enhancing the Celtics level to such a degree that they have already played in the finals, Tatum's contribution is essential for the Celtics to have a great season, not for nothing they are in first place, the quality of the player is more than proven and this season he averages: 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.
Celtics All-Star roster
Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford.
Face to face
The last previous series between the Celtics and Timberwolves was last season when they met twice, the first game was won by Minnesota, while for the second game, Celtics tied the series, in the current season they are already playing a two-game series, and Boston already has a one-game advantage.
Timberwolves want Playoffs
Minnesota Timberwolves, is proving to be competitive since last season, although it is not a team that has a large following in the world, their performances are causing Timberwolves to be mentioned constantly, the team is executing in a great way their project in which there are many talented young players involved, Timberwolves achieved the seventh position and with this they got to play more than just the regular season, near the end of the season, the team is in the seventh position with a record of 35-34, in the West the fight for a place is constant and only those who close in the best way can compete in the Playoffs, the team will arrive to the duel against Celtics with a great victory of 115-136 against Hawks, no doubt the game will be full of emotions.
Celtics have slowed the pace
Boston Celtics is still in the fight to be ranked among the top of the Eastern Conference, however in recent weeks the team's performance has dropped and that has already cost them the first place they held for several weeks, the current NBA runner-up does not want to repeat what happened in the finals against Warriors, the Celtics goal is to be the top winner of the NBA, Boston continued with a very competitive team, Celtics' performance had been great in most of the season, but it has been in the last weeks when they lowered the level and that has caused them to have painful defeats, currently they hold the second place in the East with a record of 47-22, Rockets was the last team to defeat them, with a score of 111-109, in order not to jeopardize their place, Celtics must improve and continue looking for as many victories as possible.
Intense duel between East and West
With the close of the regular season very close, teams begin to know what they need to qualify for the Playoffs either directly or via Play-In, this Wednesday we will see a duel between Celtics and Timberwolves, two teams that so far have a place to play after the regular season, but like any competitive team, are not confirmed and will seek to move up places.
