Phoenix Suns x Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic on TV and in real time?

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic
NBA East-West Conference round

Date: March 16, 2023

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
Broadcast: NBA League Pass

4:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between Phoenix Suns x Orlando Magic will start at 11 pm (EST), being played at Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

Retrospect:

In total, the teams have faced each other 66 times in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns have won 39 duels, and lost another 27 to the Orlando Magic. The most recent matchup ended with a 114-97 victory for the Heats on November 11, 2022. It is worth paying attention to the fact that of the last five duels, three ended in favor of the Phoenix Suns.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

4:40 PM2 hours ago

ORLANDO MAGIC:

The Orlando Magic are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: the team lost the last game it played, against the Spurs. The Orlando Magic have 28 wins and 41 losses in 69 matches played.
Foto: Orlando Magic
Foto: Orlando Magic

 

4:35 PM2 hours ago

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are in 4th place in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: the team lost the last three meetings it played, against the Bucks, Warriors, Kings. The Chicago Bulls have a record of 37 wins and 32 losses in the 67 matches played.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

IT'S NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:25 PM2 hours ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic match is valid for the NBA Eastern vs. Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic kick off at 11 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

4:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Phoenix Suns vs Orlando Magic live game

Hello basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between Phoenix Suns x Orlando Magic. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA East-West conference. On one side, the Orlando Magic have a terrible campaign in the Eastern conference, being the current 13th place, with a total of 28 wins and 41 losses. The team is ahead only of the Pistons and Hornets in the conference and still has a chance to make the playoffs. On the other hand, the Sacramento Kings are in a much better phase and are the 3rd place in the Western Conference. The team has a bad season with 40 wins and 27 losses. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 11 pm (Brasília), at the Footprint Center Arena, in Phoenix, Arizona. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs. Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA