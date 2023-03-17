Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Hawks player
Trae Young, guard. With 24 years old the player has positioned himself as one of the best talents in the NBA, the player's agility is one of his strong points and with that he has been consolidated in the Hawks, he has even been selected for the All-Star Game, the player this season averages: 27.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.1 assists, if he continues like this he will make his team a very dangerous one in the Playoffs.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Hawks All-Star Team
Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins, Capela.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season, being from different conferences, Warriors and Hawks played a two-game series, the first matchup was won by the current champions, for the second matchup Hawks took revenge, this season they have already played one of the two duels they will play in the regular season, that duel ended with a victory for Warriors by just two points difference.
Atlanta Hawks want Playoffs
Atlanta Hawks in the last three seasons has maintained a great level that is allowing them to play Playoffs, Hawks like other teams that are having success, is combining experience and youth to have a great regular season with aspirations to fight the championship, Hawks comes from a season where they ranked eighth and previously occupied the fifth place, to think that the team can not qualify would be a great failure and would cut the work they are doing from seasons ago, the East has a lot of competition with great teams candidates to reach the finals, being in constant battle with them causes the players to take the necessary experience to be considered a strong candidate in the future, currently the team is ranked 8th with a record of 34-35, their schedule is complicated and already drags two consecutive victories, so they must go out looking for the victory.
Warriors with a chance
Golden State Warriors, had a terrible start of the season after winning the last NBA championship, however the reaction of the team in the second part of the season has been important and has allowed them to occupy Playoff positions, Warriors has a great roster thanks to a combination of experience and youth that has been able to connect in a great way, although their main enemy has been injuries throughout the season, Warriors are now in a position where it depends on them to keep their Playoff spot, because if they lose they could drop drastically, they currently occupy the sixth position in the West with a 36-34 record, their last rival Clippers defeated them in a great matchup that ended with a score of 134-126, against Hawks they can not afford another loss to continue looking to improve their place.
Intense NBA duel
The NBA is reaching a decisive point in the regular season, teams are looking for the best way to reach the Playoffs directly or via Play-In, that's why the games are increasingly close, as many teams are playing for a place, the duel between Warriors and Hawks is one of those where each one is fighting for a position in their conference and a loss can affect them greatly, so it will certainly be a great showdown.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the State Farm Arena at 7:30 pm ET.