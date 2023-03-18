San Antonio Spurs x Memphis Grizzlies LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
6:48 PM7 minutes ago

AWAY FROM HOME...

Teams with fewer than 10 wins away from home in the 2022-23 season:

Detroit Pistons (15th in the East)

Houston Rockets (15th in West)

San Antonio Spurs (14th in West)

Golden State Warriors (5th in West)

6:41 PM13 minutes ago

Edição Uniforme City "Fiesta":

IT'S FINISHED! This will be the last season that the San Antonio Spurs will wear the city edition "Fiesta" uniforms. The Spurs uniform directory will "take another turn" next season.
6:34 PM20 minutes ago

OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS!

Three teams no longer have a chance to make the playoffs this season:

- Detroit Pistons

- Houston Rockets

- San Antonio Spurs

6:30 PM24 minutes ago

Grizzlies' last game:

Memphis, away from home, had no chances against the Heat and lost 138-119, hitting 50.5% of its shots and 39.1% of its threes. Individually, the most productive players for the Grizzlies were Jaren Jackson Jr. with 25 points, nine rebounds and two steals, and Tyus Jones with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists. The Memphis Grizzlies are still without star forward Ja Morant, who is suspended, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Vince Williams Jr.
6:23 PM31 minutes ago

Memphis Grizzlies:

On the other side are coach Taylor Jenkins' Grizzlies, who are in third place in the West with 41 wins and 27 losses, and are trying to keep up with the second-place Sacramento Kings. The Tennessee team is coming from six wins in the last ten games, but lost the last of them to the Miami Heat.
6:16 PM39 minutes ago

Spurs' last game:

Last Wednesday night, San Antonio was defeated by 137-128 in overtime. The team converted 45.8% of its shots and made 44.1% of its three-point shots. The Spurs' individual highlights during the defeat were Keldon Johnson, with 27 points, eight rebounds and two assists, and freshman Malaki Branham, with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists. The San Antonio Spurs are still missing Devonte' Graham, Romeo Langford, Khem Birch and Charles Bassey, while Kaita Bates-Diop is doubtful.
6:11 PM44 minutes ago

San Antonio Spurs

Coach Gregg Popovich's Spurs are still in the second-last place in the West, with a campaign of 18 wins and 51 losses. The team has lost six of its last ten games and is coming off a recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home.
6:06 PMan hour ago

1 HOUR!

There is one hour to go until the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.
6:01 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV and in real time?

5:56 PMan hour ago

When is the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The game between San Antonio Spurs x Memphis Grizzlies will start at 9 pm (EST), being played at the AT&T Center Arena in San Antonio, Texas, valid for the NBA round. The duel will be broadcast by the streaming service NBA League Pass. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
5:51 PMan hour ago

Background:

In total, the teams have faced each other on 15 occasions in the last 4 years in the NBA. Memphis has won 12 meetings, and lost 3 to the San Antonio Spurs. The most recent game ended in a 135-129 victory for Memphis on January 11, 2023.
5:46 PMan hour ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season anxiously await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

5:41 PMan hour ago

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in 3rd place in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: the team lost the last game it played. The Memphis Grizzlies have 41 wins and 27 losses in 68 meetings played

 

Foto: Grizzlies

 

5:36 PMan hour ago

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are 14th in the Western Conference. The team comes into the game with a negative streak: the team lost the last game it played. The San Antonio Spurs have 18 wins and 51 losses from 69 matches played.
5:31 PMan hour ago

IT'S NBA!

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending champions of the league is the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

5:26 PMan hour ago

DIVISIONS:

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration the divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers e Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

5:21 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between San Antonio Spurs x Memphis Grizzlies is valid for the NBA Western Conference round. The match is decided in a single game and there are no ties. In other words, someone has to win. In case of a tie, the game goes to overtime until someone wins.

The game is on for San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 9 pm (Brasília) at the AT&T Center Arena in San Antonio, Texas.

5:16 PM2 hours ago

Hello, basketball lover! Now it's time for the decisive NBA match between San Antonio Spurs x Memphis Grizzlies. Both teams face each other in a match valid for the NBA's Western Conference. On one side, the San Antonio Spurs have a terrible campaign in the Western conference, being the current 14th place, with a total of 18 wins and 51 losses. The team is ahead only of Houston Rockets in the conference and should not go to the playoffs. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are in a much better phase and are the 3rd place in the Western Conference. The team has a bad season with 41 wins and 27 losses. The confrontation is scheduled to take place at 9 pm (Brasília), at the AT&T Center Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Follow everything from the duel between the Eastern vs. Western Conference teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
