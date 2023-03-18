Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers corresponding to the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time and how to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player on the Indiana Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 20.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season. He is also the second best player with the best assists average with 10'4. In the last meeting between these two teams he was the second best of the game with 40 points, three rebounds and 16 assists, although it was not enough to avoid the defeat of his team.
Watch out for this player on the Philadelphia 76ers.
Joel Embid is the player with the highest points average this season, with 33.5 points per game, in addition to an average of 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The Cameroonian center was the most outstanding player in the last game where he contributed to his team's victory with 38 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
How are the Indiana Pacers coming along?
The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 123-139 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their last game. They have won three of their last four games. They are eleventh in the Eastern Conference with 32 wins and 38 losses and are currently in third place in the Central Division;
How are the Philadelphia 76ers coming along?
They have won seven in a row and have not lost since March 3 against Maverick Dallas. They are currently third in the Eastern Conference with 47 wins and 22 losses, while they are second in the Atlantic Division.
Background
Twice these two teams have met this year and in both Philadelphia 76ers won, although with close scores, even the first one in 2023 was decided in overtime. The Philadelphia 76ers have won the last five meetings, while the Indiana Pacers have not beaten the 76ers since November 2021.
Venue: The game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which was inaugurated in November 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers will face each other in the regular season for the 2022-33 season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers in the NBA.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.