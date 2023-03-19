Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sacramento Kings vs Washignton Wizards for the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023, as well as the latest information coming out of the Capital One Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Washington Wizards online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6 pm on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player on the Washington Wizards.
Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 22.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season. He was the team's second-leading scorer in his team's most recent game where he had 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists, but not enough to prevent his team from losing.
Watch out for this player on the Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox is the most outstanding of this team with 25'5 points, 4'3 rebounds and 6'1 assists. The 25-year-old point guard was the most outstanding of his team in the last matchup against the Wizards with 26 points, 7 rebounds and three assists, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How are the Washington Wizards doing?
They are coming off a 117-94 loss at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and have won only one of their last five games. In the Eastern Conference standings they are in eleventh place with 32 wins and 38 losses, while they are third in the Southeast Division.
How are the Sacramento Kings coming along?
They are coming off a 96-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets and have won five of their last six meetings. In the Western Conference standings they are second with 42 wins and 27 losses, only ahead of the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, they occupy the first position in the Pacific Division.
Background
This will be the first time these two teams meet this year. The last meeting was in December 2022 where the Washington Wizards won 111-125. However, the Sacramentos Kings have won three of the last four meetings.
Venue: The game will be played at the Capital One Arena, which was inaugurated in December 1997 and has a capacity of 20,356 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards will meet in a game corresponding to the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
