Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score in NBA Season 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA Season 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks of March 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks
Although the Raptors have dominated the series in the last five games, the Bucks have won the two meetings in which they have faced each other in this 2023.
Toronto Raptors 122-130 Milwaukee Bucks, 2023 season
Milwaukee Bucks 104-101 Toronto Raptors, season 2023 overtime
Toronto Raptors 103-96 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season
Toronto Raptors 117-111 Milwaukee Bucks, 2022 season
Milwaukee Bucks 93-97 Toronto Raptors, 2023 season
Key player Milwaukee Bucks
He is on the court and just with his presence he makes the difference, besides he has been a more than fundamental factor for the good tournament of the Bucks, reason why the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo is the player that could make the difference in this game.
Key player Toronto Raptors
Paskal Siakam has been with the Canadian team for 7 seasons now, where his productivity has increased gradually and, in fact, this season is the best one for him in points by contributing with 24.2 goals per game and that is why he will be the player to watch.
Last lineup Milwaukee Bucks
22 Khris Middleton, forward; 34 Giannis Antetokounmpo, forward; 9 Bobby Portis, center; 21 Jrue Holiday, point guard; 24 Pat Connaughton, point guard.
Last lineup Toronto Raptors
43 Pacal Siakam, forward; 3 OG Anunoby, forward; 19 Jakob Poltl, center; 4 Scottie Barnes, point guard; 23 Fred VanVleet, point guard.
Milwaukee Bucks: Consummate the lead
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the main candidates to be champions this season, but they will have to put aside the overconfidence that happened in last Thursday's game where they were surprised and defeated by the Indiana Pacers, remembering that the advantage they have over the Boston Celtics is only a couple of games.
Toronto Raptors: to keep fighting
The Toronto Raptors are in a situation where they cannot afford to let victories go because the regular season closes in less than a month and they are in the Play-in zone, fighting to get into the next round and, against the leaders, they want to give a blow of authority as visitors.
The Kick-off
The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks match will be played at the Firsev Forum, in Milwaukee, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2023: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.