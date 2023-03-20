Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Season 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score in NBA Season 2023
What time is Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match for NBA Season 2023?
This is the start time of the game Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers of March 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Brazil: 10:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Spain: 2:30 AM on NBA Game Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Paraguay: 6:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA Game Pass
Last games Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have dominated the series in the most recent five meetings with five wins, highlighting that the last time they lost at home against this team was on January 15, 2020 when they lost by the minimum difference, 119-118.
Los Angeles Lakers 129-110 Orlando Magic, season 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 116-105 Orlando Magic, season 2022
Orlando Magic 94-106 Los Angeles Lakers, 2021 season
Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 Orlando Magic, 2021 season
Orlando Magic 93-96 Los Angeles Lakers, season 2021
Key player Los Angeles Lakers
After being drafted by the Lakers in 2015 and leaving for the Nets in 2017, D'Angelo Russell is living his second stint with the team with much more experience and quality on the court, which has been a difference in recent games, especially because of the casualties that have occurred, counting that of LeBron James, so he is the element to follow for this Sunday's clash.
Key player Orlando Magic
He is a purely substitute element, but when he enters the court he has done it in a good way and stood out in the most recent commitment against the Suns, so Markelle Fultz will be the player to follow with the mission to gain confidence, as it happened since 2019, to continue with the Orlando franchise.
Last lineup Los Angeles Lakers
7 Troy Brown Jr, small forward; 28 Rui Hachimura, small forward; 2 Jarred Vanderblit, center; D'Angelo Russell, point guard; 5 Malik Beasley, point guard.
Last lineup Orlando Magic
34 Wendell Carter, center; 20 Markelle Fultz, point guard; 5 Paolo Banchero, power forward; 22 Franz Wagner, small forward; 14 Gary Harris, shooting guard.
Los Angeles Lakers: Pressing the pace
The Los Angeles Lakers' season has gone from strength to strength and with the changes that took place in January with the transfer regime, undoubtedly it was great for them to adjust in some areas and it has been evidenced with the good positive streak, where they already got into the top 10, but the fight is so close that a win or loss could be the difference at the end of the season, so in this game at home against a weak team they can not miss it.
Orlando Magic: improving the season
Although the Play-in qualification still looks within reach, the reality is that it is unlikely due to the number of teams that are above and with the same expectations, but the reality is that Orlando Magic should use these games to determine which players should continue and which should not for next season.
The Kick-off
The Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:30 pm ET.
