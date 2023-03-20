Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center.
How to watch Portland Trail Balzers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers game on March 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between October 2021 and November 2022, the two teams have met five times. The advantage goes to the Clippers, who have won on four occasions, while the Raptors have won just once.
Key player - Clippers
Paul George is one of the Clippers' favorite small forwards. The 2.03 cm tall 32-year-old averages 23.8 points per game, 6 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making him one of the team's best scorers.
Key player - Blazers
The results have not been as expected by the team. The defeats are more than the victories and that has them down in the table, however, that has not been an impediment for their players to falter and Damian Lillard can give evidence of that, who accumulates an average of 32.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers have had a good season with 71 games so far, winning 37 and losing 34, which ranks fifth in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.521 and 12th in the league overall.
Portland Trail Blazers
The home team is not enjoying a good moment. So far, they have played 70 games with 31 wins and 39 losses, which places them 13th in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.433 and 25th in the league.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Moda Center in the city of Portland in the state of Oregon. It is owned by Vulcan Sports and Entertainment which in turn is owned by Paul Allen, the same owner of the Portland Trail Blazers who is the official tenant of this venue. The Moda Center is also home to the Portland Winter Hawks of the WHL and the Portland LumberJax of the NLL. This pavilion opened on October 12, 1995 with a grand tribute to the team's fans and the workers involved in its construction. Prior to being called Moda Center, the venue was called Rose Garden Arena and is still often referred to by that name. This name was chosen because it is the nickname by which they refer to the city of Portland: Rose City, and the Garden was chosen to follow the trend set by Boston Garden and Madison Square Garden. It is also a multi-purpose pavilion, as it hosts various cultural events in addition to sporting events. It has hosted WWE events such as the WWE Unforgiven in 2004; the National Figure Skating Championships in 2005, Motocross competitions and major concerts of great artists such as David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney. It has a capacity of 19.980 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match.