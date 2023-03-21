Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets LIVE: Score Updates (44-40)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:53 PM4 minutes ago

2Q 03:22

Thompson adds for Warriors.
7:51 PM7 minutes ago

2Q 04:33

Curry shoots and scores a triple.
7:48 PM10 minutes ago

2Q 06:24

Curry scores for Warriors.
7:44 PM13 minutes ago

2Q 07:33

Green scores for Rockets.
7:44 PM14 minutes ago

2Q 07:45

Green scores for Rockets.
7:41 PM17 minutes ago

2Q 09:03

Green scores for Warriors.
7:38 PM20 minutes ago

2Q 11:04

Green scores for Warriors.
7:37 PM21 minutes ago

2Q 11:34

Christopher adds for Rockets.
7:36 PM21 minutes ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
7:33 PM24 minutes ago

1Q 0.0

The first period ends.
7:33 PM25 minutes ago

1Q 27.0

Christopher scores for Rockets.
7:32 PM26 minutes ago

1Q 01:10

Smith adds for Rockets.
7:30 PM27 minutes ago

1Q 02:18

Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
7:30 PM28 minutes ago

1Q 02:31

Porter shoots and scores a triple.
7:28 PM29 minutes ago

1Q 03:54

DiVincenzo scores for Warriors.
7:26 PM32 minutes ago

1Q 04:48

Green scores for Warriors.
7:25 PM33 minutes ago

1Q 04:48

Looney scores for Warriors.
7:24 PM33 minutes ago

1Q 06:01

Thompson adds for Warriors.
7:23 PM34 minutes ago

1Q 07:40

Smith adds for Rockets.
7:21 PM37 minutes ago

1Q 09:23

Eason adds for Rockets.
7:19 PM38 minutes ago

1Q 10:14

Looney scores for Warriors.
7:14 PM43 minutes ago

1Q 11:36

Martin adds for Rockets.
7:13 PM44 minutes ago

1Q 12:00

The game begins.
6:50 PMan hour ago

Warriors already on site

Thus came the visiting team:
6:45 PMan hour ago

Warriors starting lineup

This is how the visiting team comes out:
6:40 PMan hour ago

An imposing bench

Poole and Kuminga scored 46 of the bench's 65 points in the loss to the Grizzlies last Saturday, making it the team's third-best mark of the season.
6:35 PMan hour ago

Rockets are at home

This is how the home team arrives:
6:30 PMan hour ago

Rockets have improved the level

Houston Rockets are closing the season much better and prior to the duel against Warriors, they have 3 wins out of the last 4 games, even if they are only in the fight for not being last, they can ruin several teams' classification.
6:25 PM2 hours ago

Thompson with good numbers against Rockets

Thompson in the last game against Rockets had a spectacular performance contributing 42 points with 12 three-pointers, this afternoon the series ends and Warriors with the urgency to win will go out to give everything.
6:20 PM2 hours ago

Warriors have struggled away from home

Warriors have had trouble getting wins away from home, the team has accumulated 11 consecutive losses visiting their rivals, their last win away was on January 30 against Thunder.
6:15 PM2 hours ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game, this afternoon we are expecting a great showdown between two teams that have gone through a very different season. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
6:10 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:05 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
6:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Rockets player

Jalen Green, shooting guard. With 20 years old he is playing his second season in the NBA, for the Rockets project youth is important and that is why Green is part of the ambitious project with an eye towards the future, currently averages: 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, no doubt the player is important to get out of the last position in the conference.
5:55 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

Quintet start Rockets

Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
5:45 PM2 hours ago

Warriors all-star roster

Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
5:40 PM2 hours ago

Face to face

Last season Warriors and Rockets played a four-game series, the series was dominated by Warriors from start to finish leaving Rockets without victories, now this season they are going through the same situation and in the last duel of the series Warriors will have to go for the win no matter what it takes.
5:35 PM2 hours ago

Houston Rockets now wants to ruin seasons

Rockets is no longer occupying the last place in the Western Conference, something that has been repeating since the past two seasons, Rockets has become a team with few aspirations to the NBA title, their main struggle is to fight for not being the last in the conference, currently they do not have a great star that gives them the security to fight in the Play-In, this team has bet everything on the future, Before the duel against Warriors Rockets will face Pelicans, but it is very sure that they will cut a streak of 3 consecutive victories which gave them for a moment to be in the second position, now with no chance of anything, they want to ruin the season to any team that can do it.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

Warriors on a losing streak

Golden State Warriors, continues to pay dearly for the bad start of the season after winning the last NBA championship, the team's reaction in the second part of the season has been important, however, they have not been able to secure a direct place in the Playoffs, Warriors thanks to a combination of experience and youth has a great roster that has been able to combine in a great way, Warriors has had to face injuries throughout the regular season and that is one of the reasons why they are not fighting for the lead, near the end of the season the team has fallen, putting at risk their participation in Playoffs, Warriors is in the seventh position with a record of 36-36, the team was improving, but now they have fallen three consecutive times and that has positioned them in Play-In, now against Rockers they need the victory to try to qualify among the first 6.
Warriors in duel/Image: warriors
Warriors in duel/Image: warriors
5:25 PM3 hours ago

The West in an important duel

The NBA regular season is coming to an end, some already with a ticket to the Playoffs and others in search of a place, no doubt these remaining games will be the most entertaining in the NBA, as the unqualified could ruin the season of those who are still looking for a place, the duel Warriors vs Rockets, is of great importance, since the champion is at risk and Rockers have nothing to lose.
5:20 PM3 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Toyota Center at 8:00 pm ET.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA