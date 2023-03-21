Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets LIVE: Score Updates (44-40)

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
2Q 03:22
Thompson adds for Warriors.
2Q 04:33
Curry shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 06:24
Curry scores for Warriors.
2Q 07:33
Green scores for Rockets.
2Q 07:45
Green scores for Rockets.
2Q 09:03
Green scores for Warriors.
2Q 11:04
Green scores for Warriors.
2Q 11:34
Christopher adds for Rockets.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 27.0
Christopher scores for Rockets.
1Q 01:10
Smith adds for Rockets.
1Q 02:18
Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
1Q 02:31
Porter shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 03:54
DiVincenzo scores for Warriors.
1Q 04:48
Green scores for Warriors.
1Q 04:48
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 06:01
Thompson adds for Warriors.
1Q 07:40
Smith adds for Rockets.
1Q 09:23
Eason adds for Rockets.
1Q 10:14
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 11:36
Martin adds for Rockets.
1Q 12:00
The game begins.
Warriors already on site
Thus came the visiting team:
Rolling into Houston@starrylemonlime || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/cE5pPYZqGx— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2023
Warriors starting lineup
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Tonight's starting lineup. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xtSuakmqa7— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 20, 2023
An imposing bench
Poole and Kuminga scored 46 of the bench's 65 points in the loss to the Grizzlies last Saturday, making it the team's third-best mark of the season.
Rockets are at home
This is how the home team arrives:
back-to-back drip 🥶@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/d6UgkQGl82— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 20, 2023
Rockets have improved the level
Houston Rockets are closing the season much better and prior to the duel against Warriors, they have 3 wins out of the last 4 games, even if they are only in the fight for not being last, they can ruin several teams' classification.
Thompson with good numbers against Rockets
Thompson in the last game against Rockets had a spectacular performance contributing 42 points with 12 three-pointers, this afternoon the series ends and Warriors with the urgency to win will go out to give everything.
Warriors have struggled away from home
Warriors have had trouble getting wins away from home, the team has accumulated 11 consecutive losses visiting their rivals, their last win away was on January 30 against Thunder.
We continue
Thank you for following the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets game, this afternoon we are expecting a great showdown between two teams that have gone through a very different season. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live, as well as the latest information from the Toyota Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Rockets player
Jalen Green, shooting guard. With 20 years old he is playing his second season in the NBA, for the Rockets project youth is important and that is why Green is part of the ambitious project with an eye towards the future, currently averages: 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, no doubt the player is important to get out of the last position in the conference.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, guard. One of the best players in the NBA with 4 championship rings, his multiple skills have made him stand out in a great way in the league, the player is already the top three-point scorer in the NBA and with him on the court the team becomes even more dangerous, currently averages: 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, no doubt he will want to seek his fifth championship and has the team to achieve it.
Cue the zoomies 🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/DLBjNbADrK— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 18, 2023
Quintet start Rockets
Porter, Green, Tate, Smith, Sengun.
Warriors all-star roster
Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Green, Looney.
Face to face
Last season Warriors and Rockets played a four-game series, the series was dominated by Warriors from start to finish leaving Rockets without victories, now this season they are going through the same situation and in the last duel of the series Warriors will have to go for the win no matter what it takes.
Houston Rockets now wants to ruin seasons
Rockets is no longer occupying the last place in the Western Conference, something that has been repeating since the past two seasons, Rockets has become a team with few aspirations to the NBA title, their main struggle is to fight for not being the last in the conference, currently they do not have a great star that gives them the security to fight in the Play-In, this team has bet everything on the future, Before the duel against Warriors Rockets will face Pelicans, but it is very sure that they will cut a streak of 3 consecutive victories which gave them for a moment to be in the second position, now with no chance of anything, they want to ruin the season to any team that can do it.
Warriors on a losing streak
Golden State Warriors, continues to pay dearly for the bad start of the season after winning the last NBA championship, the team's reaction in the second part of the season has been important, however, they have not been able to secure a direct place in the Playoffs, Warriors thanks to a combination of experience and youth has a great roster that has been able to combine in a great way, Warriors has had to face injuries throughout the regular season and that is one of the reasons why they are not fighting for the lead, near the end of the season the team has fallen, putting at risk their participation in Playoffs, Warriors is in the seventh position with a record of 36-36, the team was improving, but now they have fallen three consecutive times and that has positioned them in Play-In, now against Rockers they need the victory to try to qualify among the first 6.
The West in an important duel
The NBA regular season is coming to an end, some already with a ticket to the Playoffs and others in search of a place, no doubt these remaining games will be the most entertaining in the NBA, as the unqualified could ruin the season of those who are still looking for a place, the duel Warriors vs Rockets, is of great importance, since the champion is at risk and Rockers have nothing to lose.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Toyota Center at 8:00 pm ET.