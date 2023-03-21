Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Nets player
Nic Claxton, center. The young Nets player will remain as one of the longest tenured players on the team, the departure of Durant and Irving brought new stars to the Nets and while they adapt, Claxton will be key to not take his foot off the gas.
Watch out for this Cavaliers player
Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard. The player arrived from the Utah Jazz and has fit in with the right foot in Cavaliers, being one of the best in the team his demand is the maximum, currently averages: 27.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists, undoubtedly is key for the team to be at the top of the conference.
Nets All-Star Team
Dinwiddie, Thomas, O´Neale, Finney-Smith, Sharpe.
Cavaliers all-star roster
Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, Allen.
Face to face
Last season the Nets and Cavaliers had a four-game series, the Brooklyn Nets won the first three games and the Cavaliers closed the series with a victory, this season they have only played one of the four games and the Nets won, now in a three-game series, with two teams looking to qualify, it will undoubtedly be one of the best duels.
Brooklyn Nets to end losing streak
Nets want to stop being news for off-court reasons and start being news for their good performances, this team is the latest example that having a roster full of established stars does not always guarantee titles, Nets at some point believed that the trident of Harden, Durant and Irving would give them the long-awaited NBA title, but the team could never play much time on the court having problems in the locker room and Harden decided to leave for Philadelphia, It was until the trade period of this season when Irving and Durant finally left Brooklyn, the former went to Mavericks to be crucial in a team that aspires to the title, Durant came to Suns, a team that had been looking for him for a long time, Nets with a fallen project, Nets are in the sixth position with a 39-32 record, but near the end of the regular season, Brooklyn has 3 consecutive losses, the most recent one against Nuggets.
Cavaliers at a high level
The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a great season in the NBA and this has allowed them to dream of winning the championship, competing in the East means having to give everything to have great quality in the teams, something that Cavs are doing very well, part of the good moment of the team is to have added relevant pieces with great projection, now with a younger team and that has already faced failure has that thirst to stand out in the coming years, the Cavs come from a very contrasting season where the performance decreased and that cost them a lot at the end of the season, their improvement is notorious this season, the team has delivered great games and that has placed them in the fourth position of the East with a record of 45-28, Cavaliers comes from beating Wizards and hopes to add a victory that puts them closer to the classification.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at the Barclays Center at 17:30.