Denver Nuggets 118-104 Washington Wizards in NBA
Photo: Denver Nuggets

8:19 PMan hour ago

How it looks

The Denver Nuggets have a positive campaign this season, being the leader of the Western Conference. In 73 games, the Nuggets have 49 wins and 24 losses.

The Washington Wizards are coming off four straight losses. The Wizards are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, having in 73 games 41 losses and 32 wins.

8:17 PMan hour ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
8:12 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 2:44

Nuggets get back to a 20-point lead. Jokic is the star of the game, with 31 points. Right behind is Porzingis, with 25
8:05 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 4:46

Now the clock is ticking for the Wizards after Jokic distributed two straight assists for baskets by Murray and Murray, as well as leaving his
7:52 PM2 hours ago

Q4 - 9:21

Nuggets bring the game to a halt as Gafford puts in the tray and cuts the home side's deficit to 17
7:45 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 94-73
7:36 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 3:44

Wizards lose effectiveness and are forced to call timeout. Nuggets hold a 13-point advantage
7:32 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 7:00

The Nuggets are still ahead, trying to manage a 71-67 lead. Wizards rely on mistakes, shooting and even passing
7:26 PM2 hours ago

Q3 - 10:10

After alternating points, Caldwell-Pope digs in and puts the Nuggets back in front
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 55-57
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 3:35

Avdija scores seven straight points, including a dunk, and turns the game around for the home team 
7:18 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 6:08

Match is evenly matched, Wizards appear well in rearview mirror of visitors, down 40-42
7:16 PM2 hours ago

Q2 - 10:00

Second half is more foul. Wizards have more free throws in favor and miss two attempts of the six available
7:14 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 31-29
6:29 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 2:24

Nuggets call timeout. However, the team is winning the game, with six points more than the Wizards
6:20 PM3 hours ago

Q1 - 6:35

Jokic splices two baskets, including a free throw, and distributes to Porter to open a four-point lead
6:15 PM4 hours ago

Q1 - 10:19

The match already starts with a tight contest, and the alternation of points leads to a 5-5 draw
6:00 PM4 hours ago

LET'S GO

Ball high
5:48 PM4 hours ago

Nuggets lineup

Porter

Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Caldwell-Pope

Murray

5:48 PM4 hours ago

Wizards lineup

 Avdija

Porzingis

Gafford

Kispert

Morris

5:09 PM5 hours ago

Moment the teams arrive

5:07 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Corey Kisper!

"We are playing the games we are going to play and our best chance of winning is to stay together. It's simple math and everyone here knows it. As hard as it is sometimes, good teams come together when things get tough. We have to do everything we can to get out of that rut."
5:02 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Wes Unseld Jr!

"Just some details (about the difference in the final stretch). If there is a 50-50 here. If there is coverage confusion that leads to a 3. Our margin for error tonight was very small. Those little plays, they become magnified."
4:57 PM5 hours ago

Speak up, Michael Malone!

"I just told our players, 'You guys got 22 points in the fourth quarter and started messing up the game and they cut a 22-point lead to seven and you have to put all your starters back in to close out the game. game, and that shouldn't be the case. Now we're 2-2 on this trip; we have a chance to go 3-2. It will be a tough game."
4:52 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:47 PM5 hours ago

What time is Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards of 21th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 75 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6 pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 10 pm: NBA League Pass

Mexico 5 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 6 pm: NBA League Pass

4:42 PM5 hours ago
4:37 PM5 hours ago

Nuggets

4:32 PM5 hours ago
4:27 PM5 hours ago

Wizards

The Washington Wizards are coming off two straight losses. The Wizards are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, having in 71 games 39 losses and 32 wins.
4:22 PM5 hours ago

How the NBA standings work

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the NBA championship title.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a sort of "playoff" that began to be played in 2020, the year in which the season was ended in a "bubble" because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh through tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game playoff, like this:

- The 7th place finisher from each conference faces the 8th place finisher. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th place team faces the 10th place team. The winner of this game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the 7th-place match.

4:17 PM5 hours ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on east and west, NBA guesses today must also take into consideration as divisions. The divisions of this league and their respective times are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

4:12 PM6 hours ago

IT'S NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, separated by the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later merged with the NBL (National Basketball League), becoming the NBA as we know it today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who spliced four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, together with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's biggest winners, with 17 titles each. Golden State Warriors are right behind with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The league also divides the awards by sectors. The most valuable is MVP, where they elect the best athlete in the league based only on the regular season. Right after that, there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Next, Michael Jordan has five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

The defending league champions are the Golden State Warriors, where they defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the final. The Warriors finished in third place in the Western Conference, passing the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks in the postseason to win the tournament. Forward Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP of the season, where he won for the second time in a row. Stephen Curry, the Warriors' point guard, is the reigning Finals MVP.

The current season has great teams such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference, while the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Girzzlies, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers compete for the top spots in the Western Conference. Still, there are teams that are favorites to get further ahead, such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.

Finally, big stars are candidates for the MVP award, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James.

4:07 PM6 hours ago

Eye on the game

Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards live this Monday (21), at the Capital One Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
4:02 PM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
