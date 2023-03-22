Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Image: Twitter Sacramento Kings

10:58 PM35 minutes ago

Tune in here Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics live, as well as the latest information from Golden 1 Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
10:53 PM40 minutes ago

How to watch Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics match live on TV and online?

The match Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
10:48 PMan hour ago

What time is Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics?

This is the start time for the Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics game on March 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 22)
Mexico: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
10:43 PMan hour ago

Key player at Boston Celtics

One of the players to watch out for in Boston Celtics is Jaylen Brown, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 25 points.
10:38 PMan hour ago

Key player for Sacramento Kings

One of the most outstanding players in Sacramento Kings is Domantas Sabonis, the 26-year-old Lithuanian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 30 points.
10:33 PMan hour ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 25, 2022 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Boston Celtics managed to win by a score of 122 points against 104 of Sacramento Kings.
The player who scored the most points for Boston Celtics in that game was Jayson Tatum with 30, while the player who scored the most points for Sacramento Kings in that game was De'Aaron Fox with 20.
10:28 PMan hour ago

History Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics

The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Boston Celtics, as of the last five games they have won three, while Sacramento Kings have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of Boston Celtics who has scored 570 points against 532 of Sacramento Kings.
10:23 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics have had a very good performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 72 games, winning 49 and losing 23.
  • Last five games

Atlanta Hawks 125 - 134 Boston Celtics
Houston Rockets 111 - 109 Boston Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves 102 - 104
Portland Trail Blazers 112 - 126 Boston Celtics
Utah Jazz 118 - 117 Boston Celtics

10:18 PMan hour ago

Actuality - Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings has been performing well in the current NBA season, winning 43 and losing 28 of its 71 games.
  • Last five games

Phoenix Suns 119 - 128 Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings 124 - 133 Milwaukee Bucks
Chicago Bulls 114 - 117 Sacramento Kings
Brooklyn Nets 96 - 101 Sacramento Kings
Washington Wizards 118 - 132 Sacramento Kings

10:13 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Golden 1 Center Stadium

The match between Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics will take place at the Golden 1 Center Stadium in the city of Sacramento (United States), the stadium is where the Sacramento Kings play their home games, was built in 2016 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Image: travel.sygic.com
Image: travel.sygic.com
10:08 PMan hour ago

Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
