Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks of March 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Last Golden State Warriors lineup
The last quintet of Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Donte DiVincenzo and Draymond Green.
Last Dallas Mavericks lineup
The last quintet of Dallas Mavericks:
Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First point guard Stephen Curry (#30), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the third most important player on the team. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The current NBA champions started the tournament very well by winning their first game of the season, this year they are again a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a good start to the 2022-2023 season, with 37 wins and 36 losses, they are in sixth place in the Western Conference. Last season they were the NBA champions and their goal this year is to win first place in the Western Conference, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 20 against the Houston Rockets, where the Golden State Warriors won 121-108 at the Toyota Center to earn another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Dallas Mavericks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First forward Luka Doncic (#77), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 34.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Christian Wood (#35) who this season has managed to average 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#2) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his eleventh tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
Dallas Mavericks in the tournament
The Dallas Mavericks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 36 wins and 36 losses, they are in seventh position in the Western Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 20 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Dallas Mavericks lost 112-108 at FedExForum, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The American Airlines Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, it is located in the city of Dallas, Texas. Since July 17, 2001, it is the home of the Dallas Mavericks, it cost 420 million dollars and has a capacity of 19,200 spectators.