Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers live, as well as the latest information from Scotiabank Arena Stadium.
How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers match live on TV and online?
The match Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers?
This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers game on March 22, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 1:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 23)
Mexico: 17:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 18:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Indiana Pacers
One of the players to watch out for in Indiana Pacers is Myles Turner, the 26-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 20 points.
Key player for Toronto Raptors
One of the most outstanding players in Toronto Raptors is Fred VanVleet, the 29-year-old American-born player was the leading scorer in his team's last game, after scoring 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last January 2, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 season, where Indiana Pacers managed to win by a score of 122 points against 114 of Toronto Raptors.
The player who scored the most points for Indiana Pacers in that game was Bennedict Mathurin with 21, while the player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Gary Trent Jr with 32.
History Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Indiana Pacers, as of the last five games they have won three, while Toronto Raptors have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Indiana Pacers who have scored 595 points compared to 563 for Toronto Raptors.
Actuality - Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, as after playing 72 games, they managed to win 32 and lose 40.
Detroit Pistons 115 - 121 Indiana Pacers
- Last five games
Detroit Pistons 115 - 121 Indiana Pacers
Detroit Pistons 117 - 97 Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks 123 - 139 Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers 121 - 141 Philadelphia 76ers
Charlotte Hornets 115 - 109 Indiana Pacers
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 72 games, they have won 35 and lost 37.
Los Angeles Lakers 122 - 112 Toronto Raptors
- Last five games
Los Angeles Lakers 122 - 112 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 125 - 110 Denver Nuggets
Toronto Raptors 128 - 111 Oklahoma City Thunder
Toronto Raptors 122 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 111 Toronto Raptors
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), this stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game.
