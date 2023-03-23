Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE: Score Updates (21-19)

ADVERTISEMENT
1Q 0.0
The first period ends.
1Q 41.1
Shamet shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 52.0
Reaves scores for Lakers.
1Q 02:15
Landale adds for Suns.
1Q 03:58
Gabriel scores for Lakers.
1Q 05:02
Okogie scores for Suns.
1Q 07:21
Craig scores for Suns.
1Q 07:41
Davis scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:10
Reaves scores for Lakers.
1Q 08:51
Paul shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 09:00
Davis adds for Lakers.
1Q 09:41
Craig shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 09:50
Biyombo scores for Suns.
1Q 11:11
Booker scores for Suns.
1Q 12:00
The first period begins.
Suns starting five
This is how the visiting team comes out:
Starters in Hollywood. #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/Ao81X3wgc4— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 23, 2023
Lakers starting lineup
This is how the home team comes out:
Starting five 😎 @ToyotaSoCal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/555nTHPvOl— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2023
Suns are suffering due to losses
Phoenix Suns made an interesting trade with Nets to get Durant's services, however for this game Suns are very limited, as the roster is not as deep and Durant will not be available due to injury.
Lakers are already at home
This is how the home team arrives:
On scene @starrylemonlime x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/qCM0m3R3vD— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2023
James and Durant don't meet on the court
James and Durant have not been able to coincide when their teams face each other, in total they reach 4 years without hands on the court with their teams, injuries have been the main reason for not seeing both stars on the court.
James close to returning
LeBron James, after three weeks off due to injury, could return for the close of the regular season and will undoubtedly be a great addition to the team's quest to qualify for the playoffs, and if they do, they will be dangerous in the Playoffs.
Lakers play for the season in 10
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing their season in 10 games, these are the games that Lakers will have to play to qualify at least to the Play-In, without a doubt a great effort that the team will have to make to look for a pass.
We continue
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Lakers player
Anthony Davis, power forward. One of the best Lakers players, injuries have not stopped chasing him since last season, but when Davis can be healthy his numbers are very good, now with the injury of James, Davis is having great duels in which he has excelled, but currently he is up to date, his numbers on the season are: 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Watch out for this Suns player
Devin Booker, shooting guard. One of the most outstanding players in the NBA, at 26 years old is going through a great moment, Suns is standing out for several seasons and Booker has been part of this progress, in the current season the player averages: 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists, at this time of the season will be fundamental.
March 21, 2023
Lakers all-star roster
Beverley, Reaves, James, Davis, Jones.
Suns all-star quintet
Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton.
Face to face
Last season Suns and Lakers had a five-game series in the regular season, the Phoenix team was the most outstanding by allowing few defeats and this series was the clear example, as Suns swept the series, for this season the teams will have a 4-game series and two of these have already been played and have ended in victory for Suns, now Lakers need the victory and will have to break the streak against them.
Los Angeles Lakers with their destiny at stake
Lakers has had a very complicated season where they have not been able to stand out in any area, Lakers has not been able to have a solid season, since the beginning of this season they hinted that it would be a very difficult season, to turn this situation around, Lakers has had changes of players and that was a factor to add important victories and even be placed in Play-In positions, but this is when the bad start leaves them in a complicated situation, James and Davis have not been able to intervene in the best way throughout the season, this due to injuries, currently the team is in eleventh position in the West with a record of 35-37, Lakers had gone through a good streak that made them be in Play-In, but being so close teams, a loss has great impact, Lakers will arrive to the duel with a victory against Magic and will seek to close the season with a great winning streak that may allow them to qualify.
Phoenix Suns close to Playoffs
Phoenix Suns has one of the best squads in the Western Conference, the team was the favorite to play in the finals; however, it was not enough to reach the goal, for this season Suns started in the best way but had a bump that put them down in the table, Suns this season has not been the great team that only conceded 18 losses, but the quality of the team remained and now they are close to secure their position in the Playoffs, it seems that injuries have been overcome and that is great news in this closing, Suns are currently located in position 4 with a record of 38-33, the positions in the West are very tight and that has caused that a couple of losses could lower a team from qualifying directly to being eliminated, Suns comes from a loss to Thunder and hopes to return to the victory against Lakers, no doubt a great challenge awaits them and to not put themselves at risk they have to look for the victory.
Crucial duel in the West
