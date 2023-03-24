Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
The Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard, small forward. One of the most expected returns of the team due to his great quality, injuries have not let him develop completely, however he has already managed to be player of the month, every time he appears at a good level the player is noticed, currently averages: 22.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, if he is on the court will be very dangerous.
Watch out for this Thunder player
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 24 year old guard, is being a key player for the Thunder with projection for the next few years, it is said that for the team to transcend, the player has to be healthy, as injuries have constantly haunted him, currently averaging 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
❝We had to stay together...the game was up and down.❞@NickAGallo caught up with @shaiglalex and @luthebeast after a gritty 101-100 victory over the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/fmZXccHpEl— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 22, 2023
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Thunder all-star quintet
Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Bazley, Earl.
Face to face
In the regular tournament of the previous season, Thunder and Clippers played a three-game series, the Oklahoma team was the winner by taking the victory in the first two games, for this season the teams have already played three duels in which Thunder has won, now in this closing of the series, Clippers is obliged to add the victory to avoid losing its position.
Clippers to regain the top spots
Clippers want to continue with their great season they are doing, the team has not had the best of luck in recent seasons, as injuries to players have been constant and precisely with its stars, Clippers has managed to remain in direct qualifying positions for much of the season, this is due to the constant participation of two of its stars who had not been able to share the stave by constant injuries, the team from Los Angeles, The Clippers are currently in fifth place in the West with a 38-35 record, their last game ended in a loss to the Thunder and that loss could weigh a lot at the end of this week, Clippers must go out looking for a victory at home to try to climb positions.
Thunder to face its destiny
Thunder had problems to stand out in the last seasons, the team finished the season only above Rockets, so at the beginning of a new season not much was expected from the team, in the current season the team is ranked 7th with a record of 36-36, Thunder has had a great reaction to sneak into qualifying positions, the Oklahoma team has in its hands to qualify to the next round, the Thunder's reaction has allowed them to be very close to the direct classification and now occupies a place in the Play-In, Thunder is a couple of wins away from getting into the top six, prior to the duel against Clippers, they got two consecutive wins, no doubt the duel that awaits them is very complicated and they will have to give their best effort to come out victorious.
A Playoff spot is up for grabs
Near the end of the regular season, teams are in a great fight to secure their place in the Playoffs, the Western Conference has had a particularity and is that the distances have been greatly reduced, causing many teams still have a chance to qualify, the duel between Thunder and Clippers, promises to be one of the best due to the small distance that separates them.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.