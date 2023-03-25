Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bucks vs Jazz match
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bucks vs Jazz live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Vivint Arena
The match will take place at Vivint Arena, which is in Salt Lake, USA, being home to the Utah Jazz and the WNBA's San Antonio Stars, and has a capacity of 19,911 fans for basketball games.
Injury Report: Bucks
The Bucks will not be able to use injured Jaw Crowder, Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard in this matchup.
Injury Report: Jazz
The Jazz will be without Rudy Gay, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton for the matchup, as well as Johnny Juzang listed as day-to-day.
Eastern Conference
Already assured of the playoffs, the Bucks lead the Eastern Conference with 52 wins and 20 losses, ranking above the Celtics, 50-23, the 76ers, 49-23, with these two also qualifying for the playoffs, the Cavaliers, 46-28, the Knicks, 42-32, the Nets, 39-33, the Heat, 40-34 and the Hawks, 36-37 on the season.
Western Conference
The Jazz are in 11th place in the Western Conference, with 35 wins and 27 losses, tied with the Pelicans who are just below, and above the Trail Blazers, 32-40, the Spurs, 19-54, and the Rockets, 18-55, and below the Lakers, 36-36, who are tied with the Mavericks, as well as the Thunder, 36-36, the Timberwolves, 37-37, and the Warriors, 38-36.
Last Matches: Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks come into this match with four losses and one win in their last games. The first victory was on Monday (13), over the Kings, by 133 to 124. On Tuesday (14) the victory was over the Suns, by 116 to 104. The only loss came on Thursday (16), by 139 to 123 to the Pacers. On Sunday (19) the winning streak returned, now by 118-111 over the Raptors on Sunday (19). Finally, on Wednesday (22), the win was over the Spurs, by 130 to 94.
Last Matches: Jazz
Utah Jazz come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last games. The sequence started with a win over the Hornets, by 119 to 111 on Saturday (11). On Monday (13) the loss came to the Heat, by 119 to 115. Then on another Saturday (18), the victory was back, now over the Celtics, by 118 to 117. Over the Kings another victory, now by 128 to 120 on Monday (20) and, finally, to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday (22) the defeat was by 127 to 115.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.