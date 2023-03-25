Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings match.
How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento KingsLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Suns vs Kings live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA LEague Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Kings vs Suns
There are 263 games between the Kings and Suns, with 110 wins for the Kings and 153 wins for the Suns. Playing at home, the Kings have faced the Suns 131 times, with 71 wins and 60 losses.
Golden 1 Center
The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center, which is in Sacramento. The arena is home to the Kings, with a capacity of 17,000.
Injury Report: Suns
The Suns will not be able to use Deandre Ayton and Kevin Durant, both injured.
Injury Report: Kings
The Kings curiously have only one loss, Kevin Huerter, who is injured, with the rest of the squad at their disposal.
Western Conference
Kings and Suns are in the Western Conference, with the Kings in third place with 43 wins and 29 losses, while the Suns are in fourth with 38 wins and 34 losses. Above them are the Nuggets, 49-24, and the Grizzlies, 45-27. Just below them come the Clippers, 38-35, the Warriors, 38-37, the Timberwolves, 37-37, and the Thunder, 36-36 on the season.
Last Matches: Suns
Phoenix Suns come into this game with only one win and four losses in their last five games. The first loss was to the Warriors on Monday (13), by 123 to 112. On Tuesday (14), the loss was by 116 to 104 to the Bucks. On Thursday (16) the victory came by 116 to 113 over the Magic. Then on Sunday (19), the losing streak returned, now to the Thunder, by 124-120 and on Wednesday (22), the loss was by 122-111 to the Lakers.
Last Matches: Kings
Sacramento Kings come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last few games. The first was over the Bulss, by 117 to 114 on Wednesday (15). On Thursday (16), by 101 to 96, the victory was over the Nets, and on Saturday (18), the last victory was over the Wizards, by 132 to 118. On Monday (20), to the Jazz, the loss was by 128-120 and on Tuesday (21), to the Celtics, the loss was by 132-109.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 NBA match: Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.