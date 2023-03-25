Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!
How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?
Argentina: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
España: 2:00 AM (25 de marzo) en NBA League Pass
México: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Perú: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Key player - Portland Trail Blazers
In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 32.2 points per game, achieved in 58 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.
Key player - Chicago Bulls
In Chicago Bulls the presence of Coby White stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 9.0 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 22.8 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
0- Damian Lillard
2- Trendon Watford
4- Matisse Thybulle
17- Shaedon Sharpe
27- Jusuf Nurkic
Last starting five - Chicago Bulls
8- Zach LaVine
9- Nikola Vuvevic
11- DeMar DeRozan
21- Patrick Beverley
44- Patrick Williams
Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are coming off a win over the Utah Jazz and are still looking forward to the playoffs.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and must get back on track.
The match will be played at the Moda Center
The Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.