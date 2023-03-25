Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
5:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers live game, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
4:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

4:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers of March 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
España: 2:00 AM (25 de marzo) en NBA League Pass
México: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Perú: 7:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM en NBA League Pass

4:45 PMan hour ago

Key player - Portland Trail Blazers

In Portland Trail Blazers the presence of Damian Lillard stands out. The 32-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the Utah Jazz. In the season he has an average of 32.2 points per game, achieved in 58 games played, where he has an average of 36.3 minutes played per game.

4:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Chicago Bulls

In Chicago Bulls the presence of Coby White stands out. The 23-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers. In the season he has an average of 9.0 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 22.8 minutes played per game.

4:35 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

0- Damian Lillard

2- Trendon Watford

4- Matisse Thybulle

17- Shaedon Sharpe

27- Jusuf Nurkic

4:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Chicago Bulls

8- Zach LaVine

9- Nikola Vuvevic

11- DeMar DeRozan

21- Patrick Beverley

44- Patrick Williams

4:25 PMan hour ago

Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are coming off a win over the Utah Jazz and are still looking forward to the playoffs.

4:20 PMan hour ago

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and must get back on track.

4:15 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Moda Center

The Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 19,980 spectators.

4:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
