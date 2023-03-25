Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 15:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Watch out for this player in Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young averages 26’8 points, 3’1 rebounds and the third-best assist percentage with 10 per game. The point guard was the best of the Hawks' last game with 29 points, two rebounds and eight assists, although he could not avoid the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Watch out for this player on the Indian Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton has averaged 20’8 points, 3’7 rebounds and 10’4 assists this season 2022-23. The point guard has not played since March 9 where he was the best of the game for his team with 29 points, 2 rebounds and 19 assists contributing to the victory against the Rockets.
How are the Atlanta Hawks coming along?
They are coming off a one-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-124 in their last game. They have lost four of the six games they have played. They are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with 36 wins and 37 losses with second place in the Southeast Division;
How are the Indian Pacers coming along?
The Indian Pacers are coming off a 114-118 win over the Toronto Raptors and have won two of their last five games. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with 33 wins and 40 losses and fourth in the Central Division.
Background
Only once these two teams have faced each other in this 2023 and it was last January 14 in which Atlanta Hawks won 111-113. Of the last six meetings between these two teams, six of them have been won by the Atlanta Hawksç
Venue: The game will be played at the State Farm Arena, a 21,000-seat arena that opened in September 1999.
Preview of the match
Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks will square off in the 2022-23 NBA regular season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks in the NBA
