Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets NBA game?
This is the start time in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 9:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Watch out for this player in Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic has averaged 24.8 points and 9.9 assists this season 2022-23, in addition to an average of 11.9 rebounds which makes him the second best player with the best average of rebounds only surpassed by Domantas Sabonis. The Serbian player was the most outstanding player of his team with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists contributing to his team's victory.
Watch out for this player in Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most outstanding of the team being the fifth with the best average of points, 31'2, as well as the third with the most rebounds, 11'9 per game and 5'5 assists on average per game. He was the best in the last game of the Bucks where he had 31 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
How are the Denver Nuggets coming along?
They have won the last two games they have played, although they have won only three of their last eight games. They are in first place in the Western Conference with 49 wins and 24 losses, four wins more than the Memphis Grizzlies, who are second. They are in first place in the Northeast Division;
How are the Milwaukee Bucks coming along?
The Milwaukee Bucks have won two in a row and have won four of their last five games. In the NBA standings, they are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 52 wins and 23 losses, two wins ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics. The Celtics are also in first place in the Central Division;
Background
Once these two teams have already faced each other in this 2023 was last January 26th in which the victory went to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, of the last eight duels between these two teams, five wins have been won by the Denver Nuggets and three by the Bucks;
Venue: The match will be played at the Ball Arena located in Colorado. It was inaugurated in October 1999 and has a capacity for 21,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets meet in NBA regular season 2022-23 game
