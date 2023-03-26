New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Crypto.com Arena
The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly the Staples Center, in California, which is home to the Clippers and the Lakers, as well as hosting games of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, and has a capacity of almost 19,000 fans.
Injury Report: Pelicans
On the Pelicans' side there are also three absentees, with the injured EJ Liddell, Zion Williamson and Jose Alvardo.
Injury Report: Clippers
The Clippers will not be able to use Norman Powell, Paul George and Brandon Boston Jr.
Western Conference: Pelicans
The Pelicans are in the same conference, in ninth position, with 36 wins and 37 losses, tied with the Mavericks, Lakers and Thunder, below the Warriors, 38-36, and the Timberwolves, 37-37. Staying above the Jazz, 35-37, the Trail Blazers, 32-40, the Spurs, 19-54, and the Rockets, last place and 18-55 on the season.
Western Conference: Clippers
Last Matches: Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans on the other side comes in with three wins and two losses in their last games. The first loss was on Tuesday (14), by 123 to 108 to the Lakers. On Friday (17) the loss came to the Rockets, by 114 to 112. Then on Sunday (19), the victory came over the Rockets, by 117 to 107. On Tuesday (21) the new victory was over the Spurs, by 119 to 84 and, closing the sequence, the victory came over the Hornets on Thursday (23), by 115 to 96.
Last Matches: Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers come into this game with three wins and two losses in their last few games. The streak opens with a 134-126 win over the Warriors on Wednesday (15). Then on Saturday (18) comes the loss, by 113 to 108, to the Magic. On Sunday (19), the victory was over the Trail Blazers, by 117 to 102. On Tuesday (21) the defeat came by 101 to 100 to the Thunder, and on Thursday (23), the victory was over the Thunder, by 127 to 105.
