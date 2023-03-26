Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards live, as well as the latest information from Scotiabank Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time for the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game on March 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (March 27)
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the players to watch out for in Washington Wizards is Corey Kispert, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 26 points.
Key player for Toronto Raptors
One of the most outstanding players in Toronto Raptors is Pascal Siakam, the 28-year-old Cameroonian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 32 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 4, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Toronto Raptors managed to win by a score of 116 points against Washington Wizards' 109.
The player who scored the most points for Toronto Raptors in that game was Gary Trent Jr with 26, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Kristaps Porzingis with 22.
History Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Toronto Raptors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Washington Wizards have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Toronto Raptors who have scored 595 points against 563 of Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2022-2023 NBA season, after playing 74 games, they managed to win 33 and lose 41.
Washington Wizards 118 - 132 Sacramento Kings
Orlando Magic 122 - 112 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 104 - 118 Denver Nuggets
Washington Wizards 136 - 124 San Antonio Spurs
Actuality - Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors has had a regular performance in the current NBA season. After playing 74 games, they have won 36 and lost 38.
Toronto Raptors 122 - 107 Minnesota Timberwolves
Milwaukee Bucks 118 - 111 Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors 114 - 118 Indiana Pacers
Toronto Raptors 118 - 97 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium
The match between Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards will take place at the Scotiabank Arena Stadium in the city of Toronto (Canada), this stadium is where the Toronto Raptors team plays its home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,800 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game, valid for NBA 2022-2023 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
