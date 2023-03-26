San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Spurs vs Celtics live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the TD Garden. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Spurs vs Celtics online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics in various countries:
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 6 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 16 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The San Antonio point guard is one of the team's jewels and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure of the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be critical to meeting San Antonio's goals. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the reflectors.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the rebuilding process and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. The loss of Dejounte Murray was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Jayson Tatum, a must see player!
The Boston guard is the Celtics' top figure and is the current leader of the team's offense as best scorer and best rebounder with an average of 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Celtics star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered for the 2022 all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaylen Brown and Al Horford will be essential for Boston to meet the objectives set.
How does the Celtics get here?
The Boston team began a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and getting into the NBA finals where they lost to the Warriors and had to settle for the Eastern title and the NBA runner-up. Boston was one of the teams that surprised by making multiple moves during free agency, great players like Malcom Brogdon, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari arrived to reinforce the team's defensive zone and its rotations. The Celtics have a great roster and are expected to be back in the Playoffs. However, not everything is perfect and the team had to announce a one-year suspension of coach Ime Udoka for failing to comply with the team's codes of conduct. Joe Mazzulla, the team's assistant coach, took over and will lead the team this season, and the results led to him being named the team's starting coach and participating as a coach in the All-Star Game. For now, doubts about the Celtics have been dispelled due to the good start of the team, who are in second place in the Western Conference with 45 wins and 18 losses.
Where's the game?
The TD Garden located in the city of Boston will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1995.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the TD Garden, at 6:00 p.m.