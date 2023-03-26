Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on NBATV
Spain: 18 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 12 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours in NBA League Pass
LaMelo Ball, a must see player!
The point guard from Charlotte is back on the court and will look to become the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister. He is currently averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. The Hornets star is taking advantage of the team's bad moment to try to establish himself as the team's hope. LaMelo started the regular season with muscular problems, prolonging his debut until 3 games ago. Without a doubt, the connection of the base with Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Terry Rozier is the most important to improve the moment of Charlotte and its immediate future.
How does the Hornets get here?
The Charlotte team started this season after getting into the NBA Play-In and being eliminated by Atlanta and not getting their ticket to the Playoffs. With a team full of young promises and led by LaMelo Ball, the Hornets ended a 43-win-39-loss streak to rank tenth in the East and leave the Knicks and Wizards out of the Play-In. One of the factors that did the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward at the most important moments, the Hornets star injured his ankle and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance from Terry Rozier, Mason Plumle and Kelly Oubre, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season the great nucleus of young people was maintained and the team renewed players like Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr arrived, in addition they only suffered one loss, being that of Montrezl Harrell, a sensitive loss that the team has not been able to replace. Charlotte's objective is to take advantage of the few movements in the squad to get back into the Play-In and fight for a place in the NBA Playoffs.
Luka Doncic, a must see player!
The Dallas point guard is leading the team offensively as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Mavs star is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting at the top of the Western Conference and with significant chances of being considered for the all-star game and entering the conversation for the MVP of the season. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood is the most important for Dallas' good moment and its immediate future. Luka's goals are to get the team to the Playoffs and return to the NBA Finals with this new group of players.
How does the Mavs arrive?
The Dallas team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and falling in the Western Conference Final against the Warriors. During free agency, the departure of Jalen Brunson surprised everyone by not being able to settle with the board and that the player was looking for a more important role. The Mavs ended a 52-win, 30-loss streak to move into fourth place in the West and make the Playoffs. In the elimination round, the Mavs left Utah and Phoenix out, positioning themselves as a very interesting team and a candidate for the title, however the Warriors beat them in the series by a score of 4-1 and were left out. For this season the Mavs kept their superstar, Luka Doncic and players like Christian Wood and Kyrie Irving arrived, they also renewed Maxi Kleber. The unknown of the team revolves around the great level of Luka Doncic and the possibility of becoming the NBA MVP. Dallas begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The Mavs' goal is to get among the best in the Western Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Spectrum Center located in the city of Charlotte will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
