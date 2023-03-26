Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game of March 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Oklahoma City Thunder Last Lineup
Oklahoma City Thunder's Ultimate Five:
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski, Luguentz Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Josh Giddey.
Portland Trail Blazers Last Lineup
Portland Trail Blazers Ultimate Quintet:
Jerami Grant, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Jusuf Nurkic, and Anfernee Simons.
Oklahoma City Thunder Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (#2), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is the power forward Luguentz Dort (#5) who this season has managed to average 14.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, forward Josh Giddey (#3) will be key to assisting, he had a very good tournament last season and this would be his second year in the league, he has averaged 14.9 points, 7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder in the tournament
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a bad start to the regular season, with 36 wins and 38 losses, establishing themselves in tenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on March 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 116-111 at Crypto.com Arena and thus posted another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Damian Lillard (#0), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Jusuf Nurkic (#27) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to assisting, he had an excellent tournament last season and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
The Portland Trail Blazers started this season very badly, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Western Conference. They had a bad start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 32 wins and 41 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Western Conference. Last season they stayed out of the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on March 24 against the Chicago Bulls, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 124-96 at the Moda Center, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Moda Center will be the venue for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Portland, Oregon. Since October 12, 1995, it has been the home of the Portland Trail Blazers, has a capacity of 19,980 spectators and cost 262 million dollars to build.