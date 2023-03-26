Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, as well as the latest information from State Farm Arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks online NBA Regular Season 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the game in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 00:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Mexico: 16:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 17:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Most recent match between the two teams
The most recent game between the two teams was last December 12, when they met for the 1st time this season, which ended in a 128-103 victory for the Grizzlies.
In the absence of Morant and Young in that game, Tyus Jones with 22 points was the top scorer.
Key Player- Hawks
Trae Young is the key player for the Atlanta Hawks, on the season he averages 26.6 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 10.0 assists per game.
Key Player - Grizzlies
Ja Morant is the key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 26.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 8.1 assists per game on the season.
How are the Atlanta Hawks doing?
The Hawks have a 37-37 record on the season, are second in the Southeast Division and are currently the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs.
At home, they have a negative record of 21-15 this season. In their game this Saturday, they defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 143-130.
How do the Memphis Grizzlies fare?
The Grizzlies have a 46-27 record on the season, own the Southwest Division and are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs.
On the road, they have a negative 14-22 record this season. In their game this Friday, they defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 151-114.
Head to Head: Grizzlies vs Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies have played 53 games in the regular season, with 32 wins for the Hawks and 21 for the Grizzlies.
This season, they met on December 12 of the previous year, with Memphis winning 128-103.
The stadium
This game will be played at the State Farm Arena, a coliseum that was inaugurated in September 1999, with a capacity for 21,000 spectators.
Start of the broadcast
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23: Memphis Grizzlies vs Atlanta Hawks live stream!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pregame analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
