Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to NBA 2023 Match

Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Clippers player
Kawhi Leonard, small forward. One of the most expected returns of the team due to his great quality, injuries have not let him develop completely, however he has already managed to be player of the month, every time he appears at a good level the player is noticed, currently averages: 22.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists, if he is on the court will be very dangerous.
Watch out for this Bulls player
Zach LaVine, shooting guard. One of the best Bulls players, along with DeRozan and Vucevic have formed one of the best tridents in the NBA, LaVine, is the second best scorer of Bulls and currently averages: 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, the team needs positive results and this player will be key to achieve it.
Clippers All-Star Team
Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac.
Bulls All-Star Team
Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic.
Face to face
Last season Bulls and Clippers played a two-game series, this being from different conferences, the Chicago team was the winner of the series by winning that pair of clashes, for this season they will also play a pair of duels and Clippers already added the first victory, now in the closing of the series both teams will seek victory.
Clippers return to the top
Clippers is meeting their expectations and is positioning itself in a place where it can be very dangerous for any rival, the team in recent seasons has not had the fortune to transcend for different situations, being injuries the main factor, Clippers has managed to stay in direct qualifying positions for much of the season, this is due to the great participation of its stars who had not seen action, The Los Angeles team has not yet secured their place in the Playoffs, but to reach that point they are very close and it will depend entirely on them to achieve that goal, Clippers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 39-36, Clippers will arrive at the duel against Bulls with a loss to Pelicans, and as things are in the conference they can not afford to be defeated.
Bulls do not move up the table
Chicago Bulls has not been able to return to the throne after a great stage that had a dynasty, Bulls historically has been able to recruit very talented players and today is no exception, the results have not accompanied the team this season having many problems to have a solid season, compared to last season where they showed that they can fight at the top of the East, Chicago has not found that solidity, the team started the season with a low level and that caused them to suffer many defeats, which led them to the bottom in the first weeks, Chicago has had a late reaction and is currently in the 10th position with a 36-38, Bulls would be qualifying in the last place of the Play-In, it is still in their hands to get a better place; However, they will have to close in a great way and keep their streak that is at 2 consecutive victories.
The last places are at stake
The NBA is closing its regular season and there are only less than 10 games left for each team to close its season in the best way possible, a bad streak can bring very bad consequences for the teams that still do not have a place assured, the duel between Bulls and Clippers is undoubtedly one of the most attractive for the fans, as both will go out to the court to win.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Clippers game, corresponding to the NBA 2023. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 pm ET.